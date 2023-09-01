The 2023 Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development Conference Concludes with Fruitful Achievements

News provided by

The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai

01 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

YANTAI, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, the 2023 Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development Conference concluded with fruitful highlights.

Continue Reading
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)

Before the opening of the conference, Shandong set up a decision consultation committee to serve the decision-making of the provincial CPC committee and provincial government. During the conference, an exhibition of achievements in green, low-carbon and high-quality development was held. The Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce issued a Report on Green Trade Development of China, and the conference issued reports such as a Report on the Development of Offshore Wind Power and PV, A List of Top 100 Clean Energy Enterprises of China and White Paper on the Development of Clean Energy Industry in China, which were significant as a valuable reference for related fields and industries to obtain important information and establish the high-quality development standard.

During the event, a total of 3,121 cooperation projects have been promoted with a total investment of 4.63 trillion yuan, and 70 projects worth 132.4 billion yuan have been signed, covering key fields such as major industries, infrastructure, platform support, social livelihood and ecological environment protection, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Yantai. 

The event has also established a platform for expanding the exchanges and cooperation on green, low-carbon and high-quality development. In addition to key project presentations and centralized signing activities, there were also promotion and business negotiation events for replacing old growth drivers with new ones so as to meet the market demands and deepen pragmatic cooperation.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442012
Caption: The visitors at the conference

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442017
Caption: The visitors at the conference

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442018
Caption: The visitors at the conference

SOURCE The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai

Also from this source

Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development Conference 2023 Held in Yantai

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.