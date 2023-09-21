The 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta Held along the Suzhou Creek

News provided by

Shanghai Administration of Sports

21 Sep, 2023, 00:49 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16th, the 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta was held along the Suzhou Creek. This year marks the third edition of the Regatta, which has been expanded to include not only the university group and club group, but also the elite group and youth group, making the race more professional. The organizing committee invited famous Cambridge University Boat Club, Oxford Brookes University Boat Club, Australian National Rowing Team, as well as domestic strong teams with national team members.

Continue Reading
2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta
2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta

Video: https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/11689641?d=134b308&channel=weixin

A total of nearly 700 atheletes from 51 teams in men's and women's eight, 10 quadruple sculls teams, and 14 single sculls rowers participated in the competition. In the elite group, the Cambridge University Boat Club and the Australian National Rowing Team won the men's eight and the women's eight respectively in the 4.2km pursuit. The Australian National Rowing Team also clinched the men's and women's championship titles in the elite group's 500m sprint, according to Shanghai Administration of Sports.

Thomas Lynch from Cambridge University Boat Club, said "Rowing is an ancient sport in the UK. Here in Shanghai, it feels very different. It's a new sport. All these boat clubs started only five or ten years ago, and everyone is so enthusiastic. I've been trying to learn as much Chinese as I can, so I could say 'thank you' to all my competitors."

The slogan of this Regatta is "Pull together, Forge ahead", as it invites rowers from all over the world to popularize the rowing culture on the mother river of Shanghai.

Kong Qingtao, leader of the rowing team at Shanghai Ocean University, said: "The level of rowing this year is relatively high. There are also teams of overseas universities, which offers a great platform for our exchanges. Our result in 4.2km pursuit is one minute faster than last year, and we were the champion last year. We only finished third this year, because other teams have made faster progress."

Shanghai has a history of rowing over a hundred years. In the future, the Head of Shanghai River Regatta will continue to promote Shanghai as a world-renowned sports city, and strengthen dialogues and exchanges between Shanghai and the world through rowing.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442329
Caption: 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta

SOURCE Shanghai Administration of Sports

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.