The 2023 Investor Open Day of Zylox-Tonbridge was successfully held

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29th, the 2023 Investor Open Day of Zylox-Tonbridge ("2190. HK", hereinafter referred to as "the Company") was successfully held in Hangzhou, China.

The event attracted more than 200 online and offline investors and securities analysts worldwide to participate. During the event, the Company provided innovative product pipeline updates and comprehensive product solutions from the Company's Neurovascular and Peripheral vascular segments. The Company's leadership team also shared their insights and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing China's medical device markets as well as the current status and development trends of the global industry.

At Zylox-Tonbridge's Product Exhibition Center, the Company presented its key spotlight products, including ZENFluxion™ Drug-coated PTA Balloon Catheter and Thrombite™ Clot Retriever Device, as well as its latest innovative product candidates such as the Peripheral Venous Stent System and second generation Gekko™ Detachable Coil System. Attracted by the Company's comprehensive product solutions, many investors stopped and stayed to explore the cutting-edge products and discuss them with the Company's scientists and engineers.

Following the product showcasing, Zylox-Tonbridge's leadership team presented the Company's long-term strategies, research and development progress, and sustainable competitive advantages in commercialization. Dr. Jonathon ZHAO, Chairman and CEO of Zylox-Tonbridge, stated that the overseas expansion of China's innovative medical device industry has accelerated, which is a good opportunity for the leading companies to enhance their advantages. "We plan to continue developing innovative products with significant clinical value while improving efficiency in all aspects of the business to provide patients with high-quality and affordable solutions." Dr. Jonathon ZHAO said. He also mentioned that the Company will step up to expand its overseas business while continuing to cultivate the huge Chinese market.

The Q&A session was hosted by Dr. Jonathon ZHAO, Mr. Patrick XIE, the Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Zylox-Tonbridge, and Mr. Alan YUAN, CFO of Zylox-Tonbridge. The leadership team answered active questions offline and online, including the key overseas business initiatives, the financial outlook for the 2024 fiscal year, and the product portfolio strategy.

After the panel discussion presented by Mr. Patrick XIE and other three clinical physicians with high reputations worldwide, the 2023 Investor Open Day of Zylox-Tonbridge ended with enthusiastic dialogues. Looking forward, Zylox-Tonbridge will continue expanding its innovative product portfolio as well as improving operation efficiency, which will broaden its competitive edge and solidify its position as a leading vascular interventional medical device platform.

