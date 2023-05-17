THE 2023 MARVIN HAMLISCH INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION

All composers from around the globe are eligible and encouraged to compete by registering online for the 2023 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards. Registration open through August 4 and materials due August 18, 2023. Visit HamlischAwards.org

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enduring legacy of one of America's most decorated composers has been the basis for launching the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of diverse music composition talent. The 2022 virtual international awards ceremony was a huge success with over 500 applicants from more than 50 countries with celebrities Clive Davis, Kelli O' Hara, Santino Fontana, Paul Shaffer, Sir Howard Stringer, Bill Gaden, Francis Goya and Maria Friedman presenting the awards. Relive the 2022 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards ceremony at hamlischawards.tv.

Following its tremendous success, the 2023 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards is open for registration to apply in all of the following musical genres: Contemporary Pop, Musical Theatre, Film/Media Scoring, Classical Composition and Jazz Composition. Composers worldwide are eligible to compete in categories for Youth (under 18) and Emerging Composers (pre-professional composers aged 18+) for cash and sponsored prize packages.

All composers from around the globe are encouraged to compete by registering online for the 2023 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards. Registration is open through August 4, 2023 and deliverables are due on August 18, 2023. All detailed information can be found at https://hamlischawards.org.

The actual 2023 awards ceremony and concert are planned for to happen live, and can also be attended via live stream, on Monday, November 13, 2023 @ 7pm EST in New York.

The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards has as its mission to champion the musical talent of youth and emerging composers from around the world. The awards have been created to honor the late Marvin Hamlisch, paying tribute to his remarkable legacy as both an artist of incomparable accomplishment, as well as an advocate for emerging talent. Mr. Hamlisch was one of only two people (along with fellow American composer Richard Rodgers) to have won an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize, for his ground-breaking musical, "A Chorus Line."

"I am so honored and moved to see that the legacy of Marvin Hamlisch is not only alive and well but enabling the next generation of composers of all walks of life and backgrounds through this competition," said Terre Blair-Hamlisch. "Creating opportunity for young and upcoming talent was always a passion for Marvin. This international music competition is a wonderful tribute to Marvin's enduring legacy which lives on in all who love and create music. He would be so proud of these young artists and of those who are creating such a prominent platform to showcase their talent."

"Marvin Hamlisch reached people of every walk of life through his extraordinary musical talent and infectious personality," said Board Members and Co-Founders Betsy Walters and Peter H. Gistelinck. "He was very much 'the people's composer,' whose compositions are forever a part of the Great American Songbook. But he was also cherished for his dedication to cultivating young musical talent and creating opportunity for their growth as artists and career potential."

"Queens College is proud to be a founding partner of the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards and honor its legendary alumnus Marvin Hamlisch," said Queens College President Frank H. Wu. "Preserving Hamlisch's legacy through this partnership will continue to create a multitude of opportunities for young composers around the globe."

The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards is grateful for the support of its founding partners: Queens College, Concord, Caroline's Cakes, ASCAP, Hal Leonard, Orange Tree Samples, MOTU, Embertone and Score a Score. Their generous contributions continue to help expand the impact of the Marvin Hamlisch Scholarship fund at Queens College for many years to come.

The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards is a New York State registered charitable not-for-profit corporation, governed by a 16-member Board of Trustees with a 25-member Honorary Board of Trustees, comprised of members who were all close personal friends and colleagues of Mr. Hamlisch.

The mission of the organization is to foster and champion a new generation of composers through an international music competition with the vision of recognizing talent and building a diverse community of young composers worldwide.

