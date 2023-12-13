The 2023 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award Winners Are Announced

READING, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics honored its 2023 Freight Management Carrier Awards program recipients during an awards ceremony in Phoenix. Category winners were selected from among Penske's base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics: "Congratulations to all our award winners. We appreciate their support in helping Penske Logistics manage an ever-evolving supply chain."

The 2023 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award winners:

Brokerage Provider Award

  • Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc.
  • RXO Capacity Solutions
  • Total Quality Logistics

Flatbed Transporter Award

  • Freedom Trans Dedicated
  • Landstar

Intermodal Carrier Award

  • DRT Transportation LLC
  • Hub Group

Less-Than-Truckload Canadian Carrier Award

  • TST-CF Express

Less-Than-Truckload U.S. National Carrier Award

  • ArcBest
  • Estes Express Lines

Less-Than-Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier Award

  • Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
  • PITT OHIO

Liquid Bulk Transporter Award

  • Gorski Bulk Transport
  • Solar Transport
  • Venezia Liquid Tank Lines, Inc.

Truckload Canada Award

  • Lion Force Transport, Inc.
  • TransEmerge Transport

Truckload U.S. National Carrier Award

  • Crane Transport
  • Intercity Direct LLC

Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier Award

  • Mesilla Valley Transportation
  • Midwest Freight Systems Corp.
  • Nussbaum Transportation

Penske Logistics has more than $7.4 billion in freight under management. Penske provides freight management and brokerage solutions to help manage transportation networks, and handle seasonal needs, capacity surges and challenging lanes. Please click here to learn more about joining Penske's carrier network.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

