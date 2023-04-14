The 2023 Recipients of "Everyone Wins" Gift Bag for Oscars Nominees and Winners and the Upcoming Global Media Tour with the Royal Essence Collection

Inside the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bag for Top Oscar Nominees is The Royal Essence Collection by Benigna Parfums, to honor Hollywood's biggest night. The Royal Essence Collection comprises of seven exquisite fragrances, created to imbue every wearer with regal splendor and luxury.

MIAMI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous "Everyone Wins" Gift Bag for Top Oscar Nominees and winners. Our gender-neutral, environmentally responsible, Royal Essence collection were gifted to these 26 legendary Oscars' nominees and winners:

Best Fragrance in the world Royal Essence Collection

Austin Butler, Colin Farell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Gleeson, Brain Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Martin McDonagh, Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Ostlund, Diane Warren, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection, - High luxe, cut-crystal crown cap filled with divine and transformative scents, is presented in diamond-shaped bottles and topped with distinct jewelry-crafted, hand-cut crystal crown caps embellished with Ruby and Emerald Stones, adorned with Swarovski crystals circling the 24-karat gold-plated neck.

The collection embodies luxury and royalty, and comprises:

Supreme Majesty

Extravagant

Ancient Wisdom

Greatness

Worthiness

Splendor grandeur

Royal Bouquet

These ethereal creations span the time and the vast continents of the world which the eminent royalties represent. The Royal Essence collection is an exquisite craftsmanship in the world's finest, and most sustainable natural ingredients, giving a feel of luxury, majesty from the first spray. Please learn more via https://benignaparfums.com/

Emerging from a belief that every individual is imbued with royalty within, and inspired by the history of royalties, - its fittingly finished with a royal crown cap. The fragrance that takes one on an olfactory journey to a realm of royalty, splendor, power, and opulence, reminiscent of kings and queens.

The Upcoming Global Media Tour with The Royal Essence Collection

Following the huge awareness from the inclusion of The Royal Essence Collection inside the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bag for the 2023 Oscars Nominees and Winners, Benigna Parfums plans on hosting a fragrance experience at select countries. This will also give the press an opportunity for questions and answers on The Collection, our brand, and the experience with the Hollywood Oscars Nominees and winners on receiving The Royal Essence collection in their Gift Bag. We plan for few countries in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and GCC countries. For United States, we have Miami, Atlanta, New York and LA on the schedule, followed by other countries which will be announced later. Learn more via https://benignaparfums.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/benignaparfums/

Benigna Parfums – Charity work

In following the legacy of the brand's founder, Benigna, the brand dedicates a percentage of her profits to non-profit STEM organizations dedicated to inspiring young girls around the world. Benigna is currently working on an exclusive $3 million, high-end fragrance to help generate revenue for several other STEM organizations.

About Benigna Parfums

HQ in Miami Florida, Benigna Parfums is an inspirational luxury gender-neutral fragrance brand that produces exquisitely transformative scents to inspire joy, harmony, and luxury. A brand that is a fusion of artistry and storytelling. A prestigious brand known for its elegant and invigorating luxurious scents.

For Your Request For Live Coverage and Interviews

For any questions or request for interviews, please send email to [email protected]

Please visit https://benignaparfums.com/ to learn more about this remarkable collection by the top master Perfumers and also follow us @Benignaparfums on our social media for updates with our global media tour.

Media Kit

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CGv5Wd2V6lRzR3G6zD0zd7EMfyxXcsvO/view?usp=share_link

Media Contact:

Beatriz Clair

305.777 2200

[email protected]

SOURCE Benigna Parfums