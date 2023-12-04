The 2023 Understanding China Conference: Gathering and Revealing Diverse Insights on Convergence of Interests for a Shared Future

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Understanding China Conference ("the Conference"), a prestigious event hosted by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy, has been underway in Guangzhou since December 1. The Conference has seen a confluence of Chinese and international guests who have shared their insights, all centered around China's new endeavors and the global changes we're all facing.

Celebrating a decade of the Belt and Road Initiative ("BRI"), China has successfully inked over 200 cooperation agreements with upwards of 150 nations and 30+ international organizations across five continents as of June 2023.

"The initiative is a catalyst for new development opportunities and trajectories for many countries, promoting a world that is more open, inclusive, and interconnected," expressed Mushahid Hussain Syed, the head of the Defense Committee in the Pakistani Senate.

"Thar, a desert region in Pakistan known for its aridity and poverty, is now experiencing a significant transformation. The coal resources in the area are being utilized, generating 1,300MW of electricity annually," introduced Mushahid. "Many of the truck drivers transporting the coal are women who have seen a dramatic improvement in their living conditions and skill sets."

"China's modernization strategy, grounded in openness and a win-win mindset, has been extended to all countries. The emergence of China creates many new opportunities for developing nations, benefiting around 80% of the world's population. The BRI has been a key factor in turning these opportunities into real benefits," commented Martin Jacques, a respected China specialist and guest professor at Tsinghua University.

"The increasing effects of global warming have made it necessary for us to shift towards clean energy and sustainable development. The BRI, which initially focused on infrastructure construction, has evolved to help developing countries transition to green and digital technologies," Martin noted.

Neil Bush, the founder and chairman of the George H.W. Bush Foundation For U.S.-China Relations, believes that U.S. companies in China can help bridge the gap between the two nations by sharing their experiences and promoting mutual respect.

"A substantial number of American businesses remain active in China, utilizing the market and importing Chinese products. It's advantageous for both," said Neil.

