The 2023 WISE Scholarship For Washington Women Pursuing STEM Education Opens on August 21st

Seattle cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Sobel is pleased to offer the WISE Scholarship for the sixth consecutive year

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS , of Bellevue, is pleased to announce the launch of the WISE (Women in STEM Excel) Scholarship for 2023. Dr. Sobel established the scholarship in 2017 to empower and support Washingtonian women pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields; funding the scholarship reflects Dr. Sobel's commitment to reversing the underrepresentation of women in the sciences.

The WISE Scholarship provides a $3,500 cash award for the recipient to use on various educational expenses, including textbooks, supplies, technology, on-campus dining, housing, and transportation. The scholarship not only helps alleviate financial hardships but also encourages women to pursue careers in STEM industries.

"It is critically important to celebrate women pursuing careers in STEM; we have all benefited from their significant contributions to the field," says Dr. Sobel. "I'm humbled by their work in the face of many challenges and sincerely honored to offer this scholarship in support of women pursuing STEM education."

All female students living in Washington State who are currently enrolled at an institution of higher learning to pursue a degree/career path in a STEM-related field are encouraged to apply for the WISE Scholarship. The application is designed to be easily accessible for eligible candidates: it includes completing an online form and submitting an original essay, as well as inclusion of one recommendation letter.

The application window opens on Monday, August 21, 2023, and closes on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Scholarship Selection Committee will thoroughly review submitted applications and choose the winner based on the candidate's merit and successful completion of all application requirements. The scholarship winner will be announced on Monday, December 18, 2023.

"Witnessing the brilliance, creativity, and dedication of these women has been a highlight for me each year we have offered the scholarship," says Dr. Sobel. "We've awarded scholarships to women studying in a range of STEM subjects, including engineering, geophysics, chemistry, and biology; I'll be delighted to see in what areas this year's applicants excel!"

About Dr. Alexander Sobel: Dr. Sobel is a triple board certified surgeon based in Bellevue, Washington. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Sobel is well-known and respected for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to providing patients with access to safe, quality treatment. His practice is located at 626 120th Ave NE B201, Bellevue, WA 98005 and can be reached at 425-453-9060. For more information, visit www.andersonsobelcosmetic.com .

