The 2023 World Coastal Forum will be held in Yancheng, Jiangsu on September 25-27

News provided by

The Information Office of Yancheng Municipal People's Government

08 Sep, 2023, 01:50 ET

YANCHENG, China, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Coastal Forum will be held in Yancheng from September 25 to 27, aiming to create a global cooperation platform in the field of coastal ecology with clear orientation, diversified participation, strong actions and rich products, according to the Information Office of Yancheng Municipal People's Government.

The World Coastal Forum originated from the Yellow (Bo) Sea Wetland International Conference, which has been held for four consecutive sessions in Yancheng. With the theme of "Our Coasts: Green and Low-carbon Development", the conference will hold four themed forums and more than 10 special seminars.

Yancheng has the largest coastal wetland on the west coast of the Pacific Ocean, the largest coastal wetland on the edge of the Asian continent, and the vast lake wetland in the Lixia River area. Yancheng has two international business cards of "World Natural Heritage" and "International Wetland City". In recent years, Yancheng has actively practiced the concept of "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", planted a solid ecological foundation, and painted a new picture of the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, providing a copyable and scalable Yancheng Plan for global coastal ecological protection and restoration. During the continuous protection of rare and endangered wild animals and plants in the wild, habitat protection and restoration, Yancheng observed the successful natural reproduction of wild red-crowned cranes for seven consecutive years. The milu deer population in the protection area reached 7,840, including 3,356 in the wild.

The current Yancheng is deeply participating in international ecological governance dialogue and cooperation, advocating and building an ecological economic circle around the Yellow Sea, and carrying out pragmatic cooperation in ecological mutual learning and economic integration. From assisting the protection of migratory birds, to holding the World Coastal Forum, to promoting the application of the Yellow (Bo) Sea region for World Natural Heritage, and preparing for the establishment of the World Coastal Wetland Cities Alliance, Yancheng actively builds an exchange and cooperation platform for coastal wetland cities around the world, creating an "ecological environment" "Circle of friends", gathering global wisdom, conspiring with poetry and distance.

SOURCE The Information Office of Yancheng Municipal People's Government

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.