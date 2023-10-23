The 2023 Yunqiu Mountain Cross-country Race by UTMB(R) held in Xiangning County, Shanxi Province

XIANGNING, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 Yunqiu Mountain Cross-country Race by UTMB(R) was held in Xiangning County, Shanxi Province, with more than 3,500 competitors from all over the world participating, according to Xiangning County Convergence Media Center.

In recent years, Xiangning County has made great efforts to create four beautiful new business cards, including "a piece of high-quality coking coal, a beautiful Yunqiu mountain, a classical purple clay teapot, and a bottle of Rongzi dry red wine", and has made every effort to build the cultural tourism brand of "peaceful and undisturbed countryside, health and leisure resort", striving to become a world-famous cultural tourism destination. With the successful holding of the 2023 Yunqiu Mountain Cross-country Race by UTMB(R) World Series, Xiangning County has shown the world the energetic and enthusiastic spirit of a mountain city, and invited more cross-country runners to Yunqiu Mountain, to feel the pulse of life in the embrace of the primitive jungle, enjoy the relaxation of body and mind in the beautiful landscape, and to enjoy the unique charm and value of "peaceful and undisturbed countryside, health and leisure resort".

