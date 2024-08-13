The 2024 40 Under 40 Award Winners Announced for America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the America's SBDC 40 Under 40 awards will be honored at a reception during the 45th Annual America's SBDC Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding individuals under 40 in the SBDC Network. A panel of judges from the America's SBDC Millennial Interest Group carefully selected the winners. These youthful visionaries will receive accolades for their mastery of commerce, sparks of innovation, and steadfast dedication to nurturing the growth and prosperity of their communities. Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO says, "These ambitious leaders are changing communities and employing unique perspectives and strategies that resonate with a modern workforce. Small businesses thrive when they feel connected to a compelling mission and a community that supports their growth, such as the SBDC Network."

The annual award program is being sponsored for the third year by the Thryv Foundation, a longtime partner . The Thryv Small Business Foundation ("Thryv Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers, develops, and invests in small businesses so they can be more successful, make better decisions, and inspire a community.

Celiene Aleksejus, Director of the Thryv Foundation and Ambassador Program says, "The Thryv Foundation is honored to celebrate these exceptional leaders who are making a significant impact on their communities. We share a common goal of developing growth and success among small businesses and we're proud to support these rising stars in their journey."

The 2024 America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards go to:

Heather Wright, Alabama

Katie Nave, Alaska

Harley Tennant, Alaska

Esmeralda Estrada, Arizona

Florence Meadors, Arkansas

Marisa Castañeda, California

Roman Franklin M. Tudela, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Small Business Development Center Network

Lauren Shakes, Colorado

Caroline Hermance, Delaware

John Emsing, Florida

Amy Newburn, Florida

Andrea Walker, Florida

Matthew Oleson, Georgia

Chase Cowart, Georgia

Maria Ramos, Illinois

Michael Wampler, Iowa

Johnna Wilford, Kentucky

Claire Bridges, Kentucky

Aaron Harned, Kentucky

Dillon Sullivan, Louisiana

Vicki Hagberg, Minnesota

Christopher Henagin, Minnesota

Ian Carlstrom, West Central Minnesota

Leslie Fischer, Missouri

Madison Shirley, Nevada

Carlos Mejia Castillo, Nevada

Kaitlyn Schwantes, Nevada

Dominique David Chairez, New Mexico

Anna-Lena Specht, New Mexico

Abigail "Abby" Kaselak, Ohio

Randy R. Cedeño, Ohio

Jessee Paxton, Oklahoma

Kayla Banda, Oregon

Zakiyyah Smith, Ohio

Marco Rios, South Carolina

Madison McCann, Tennessee

Madison Greene, Tennessee

Monique Little, Tennessee

Carla Cardenas, Texas

Kathryn Jackson, Wisconsin

For more information about America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards and the conference, please visit https://americassbdc.org/40-under-40-awards/winners/.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org .

