TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lisa Zarzeczny, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elevate, and her team, along with founders of the 2024 CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth award recipients, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate CIX's selection of award winners and to open the market.

The 2024 CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth Award Recipients Open the Market, February 27, 2024

CIX, powered by Elevate, is Canada's largest startup awards program and investment summit that brings together Canadian tech founders, global investors, and industry advisors to showcase Canada's most promising early and growth-stage tech companies and power new investment deals. Taking place March 26-27, 2024 in Toronto, the CIX Summit offers networking, one-one meetings, and expert advice with the highest concentration of startup execs and capital providers in Canada.

