The 2024 Doula Expo by Mama Glow Returns to Brooklyn, October 5-6th: Reimagining Maternal Health

The two-day festival will offer continuing education credits to healthcare practitioners and is calling for requests for abstracts to present on maternal health.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual Doula Expo by Mama Glow is set to return this October 5-6th, to Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Coined "The Coachella for birth workers and families," by Good Morning America, the Doula Expo is an annual culture-shifting festival that caters to birth professionals and families, and centers a vision for the future of birth work. Curated by the global maternal health and education platform, Mama Glow, the two-day interactive festival centers keynote conversations, expert panel discussions, customized lounges, interactive booths, live performances, and networking. This event welcomes all interested or involved in maternal and reproductive health, wellness, and mental and behavioral health.

The Doula Expo by Mama Glow Maternal Health Advocate and Doula Expo Emcee, Tatyana Ali & Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow at the 2023 Doula Expo by Mama Glow

The Doula Expo by Mama Glow is not only an incredible venue for entertainment but is also a place where learning happens. This year, festival attendees in the healthcare sphere will be able to attend for CEU credits, which signals a shift by Mama Glow to elevate the festival into the sphere of academia and scholarship. The Doula Expo facilitates important conversations and convenes people from all walks of life, from our communities to industry, health care systems, and policy makers with the shared desire of improving maternal health outcomes.

In addition to CEU accreditation, The Doula Expo is pleased to announce that they will be accepting abstracts for consideration for a 15-minute presentation on the Doula Expo stage. The future of maternal health research and policy will be characterized by innovation, equity, and resilience. The Doula Expo is interested in platforming presentations that address emerging challenges and solutions that leverage opportunities in: digital health, mental health, health equity, maternal health education, and policy innovation. In order to be considered, abstracts must be submitted no later than 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time, August 12th, 2024, via the Doula Expo website.

"This year's theme is Reimagining Maternal Health, and we are leaning into principles and thought leadership exploring imagination and designing a future that centers reproductive justice and birth equity, " says Latham Thomas, Maternal Health Expert, Visiting Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies at Brown University, and Founder of Mama Glow.

The Doula Expo is an opportunity to convene with peers and industry leaders, develop authentic connections, and build community with other birth professionals. The festival is designed to help participants amplify their work, connect with organizations, and grow their businesses. For expectants and families, the festival is a space where participants can access curated resources, meet practitioners, and experience products and services from brands and organizations in the women's health as well as the maternal and infant health spaces.

Proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the MAMA GLOW FOUNDATION, a 501c3 non-profit organization advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy, and the arts. Ticket proceeds support doula scholarships for novice doulas across the country and grants for doula support for families.

For more information regarding programming or sponsorship: please visit: https://www.doulaexpo.com/.

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is the nation's leading maternal health and education platform committed to supporting birthing people along the childbearing continuum. Mama Glow's unique market-leading curriculum has been widely recognized as the premiere education platform for inclusive birth-worker education. Mama Glow's global community of 3000+ doulas are spread across the entire USA and 6 continents. The Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy and the arts as well as research and scholarship. www.mamaglow.com and www.mamaglowfoundation.org.

