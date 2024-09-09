The 2024 Global Energy Transition Conference Opened in the Beijing Future Science City

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Energy Transition Conference opened in the Future Science City of Changping District, Beijing, on September 7. As a high-profile event with significant influence in the energy sector both domestically and internationally, this forum has been held for sixth consecutive years in the Energy Valley of the Future Science City. Industry leaders and experts discussed the future of energy development with a focus on green transformation.

This year's forum, themed "Transformative Development and a Green Future," consists of an opening ceremony, a main forum, nine thematic subforums, a concluding session which also inaugurates the Future Science City Energy Week, alongside various exhibitions and activities. During the first day's main forum, top experts from various fields delivered keynote speeches on energy development and security, green and low-carbon energy transition, carbon reduction, low-carbon technologies and digital technologies, as well as international energy cooperation.

The nine thematic subforums covered critical hotspots in comprehensive green transformation and the development of new quality productive forces in the energy sector. One of the subforums, the 2024 Energy Valley Construction Development Conference, hosted by the Changping District Government, focused on the high-quality construction and development of the Energy Valley. It invited directors of research institutes affiliated to state-owned enterprises, university presidents, entrepreneurs, scientists, and think tank representatives who have established their operations in the Future Science City to give keynote speeches on building a unique Energy Valley.

The conference released important reports including the Report on the Progress of China's Energy Revolution: Energy System Revolution (2024), the 2024 Beijing Future Science City Energy Valley Industrial Development White Paper, and A Collection of Excellent Project Samples in Integrated Smart Energy (2024). The Beijing New-Type Energy Storage Demonstration Zone and the Beijing Future Science City Digital Power Innovation Center were also inaugurated during the event.

At the closing session which inaugurated the Future Science City Energy Week, the Development Research Center of the State Council released its annual research topics, while the Changping District Government released 20 application scenarios, including dispersed power generation systems such as photovoltaic generation, commercial and industrial energy storage, supercharging stations, and hydrogen refueling station.

The exhibition and display segment of the conference featured both indoor and outdoor areas, emphasizing industry-specific segments and "immersive" scene designs to facilitate better interaction among participating companies, experts, and other attendees.

The Energy Valley in the Future Science City is tasked with building a globally influential technology innovation hub for the energy sector and spearheading the development of advanced energy industries in Beijing. It possesses outstanding advantages in promoting the development of advanced energy industries, including innovation abilities, comprehensive factors, favorable policies, and full-fledged facilities. Changping District aims to build the Future Science City into a new energy technological innovation hub, as well as a pilot area for green and sustainable development, and make the Energy Valley a new symbol of the country's dual-carbon strategy, contributing significantly to Beijing's efforts in forming an international science and technology innovation center.

