The 2024 Handwriting Collaborative Virtual Conference For Educators, School-Based Specialists, and Parents

News provided by

The Handwriting Collaborative, LLC

20 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

January 20, 2024, 9:00 am4:00 pm (EST)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's classrooms the emphasis on research-aligned reading and writing instruction is at an all-time high. Proficiency in both reading and written expression is heavily dependent on transcription skills, which encompass handwriting and spelling. Handwriting is one of the most fundamental transcription skills that students must master to become proficient writers.

On January 20th, 2024, the virtual 2024 Handwriting Collaborative Conference for Educators, School-Based Specialists, and Parents will provide a full day of engaging online and on-demand presentations covering all aspects of handwriting skill development and instruction. Sessions will be led by a team of nationally recognized developmental handwriting experts who will share a variety of research-based, multisensory (auditory, visual, and kinesthetic) clinic- and classroom-tested instructional strategies. These strategies will help educators, parents, and school-based specialists feel more confident and capable of teaching handwriting to support the needs of ALL learners.

"We are dedicated to providing educators with access to the research and resources that are key to improving the literacy development of all learners," said Kathleen Wright, Executive Director of The Handwriting Collaborative. "Our team of developmental handwriting experts provide the professional development training and consultant services needed to assist parents, and educators at all levels, in aligning handwriting instruction and practice with the science of reading and written expression."

About the Conference

Visit our January 20th, 2024, conference webpage to learn more about all of our presenters, our program, sponsorship opportunities, and to register to attend. https://handwritingcollaborative.org/events/2024-conference

About The Handwriting Collaborative
The Handwriting Collaborative, founded in 2019, is a diverse team of handwriting curriculum specialists, educators, academic researchers, and school-based occupational therapists who are committed to supporting children, parents, teachers, and school administrators with writing and transcription skill development. For more information, visit https://handwritingcollaborative.org/about-us. Follow The Handwriting Collaborative on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/handwritingcollaborative 

Media Contact: Kathleen Wright
Phone: (614) 678-2335
Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE The Handwriting Collaborative, LLC

