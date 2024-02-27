The 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) Kicks Off Today
27 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, approximately 1,000 healthcare leaders from around the world have gathered in Salt Lake City to kick off the 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) organized by Health Catalyst. In its tenth year, HAS is recognized as the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's most significant challenges.
C-level executives, clinician leaders, and others from high-performing health systems will participate in three days of keynotes, breakouts, showcases, and peer-to-peer discussions focused on data and analytics to power healthcare transformation and impact.
This year's program focuses on the theme, Imagine. Innovate. Impact., and invites attendees to lean into imagination and innovation to drive impact throughout their organizations and the healthcare industry. Carefully curated keynote speakers will guide attendees in envisioning the realm of possibilities, while educational breakout sessions will transition attendees from inspiration to tangible impact.
"Ten years on, the Healthcare Analytics Summit continues to drive incredible value for healthcare leaders committed to clinical, operational, and financial transformation through data and analytics," said Tarah Neujahr Bryan, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Health Catalyst. "And this year will be no different. We're looking forward to the next three days of learning, connecting, and imagining "what is possible" as we seek to address some of healthcare's greatest challenges."
The HAS 24 full agenda, with additional details about the week's presentations, is available here: https://hasummit.com/has-24-agenda/
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.
