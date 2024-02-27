The 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) Kicks Off Today

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, approximately 1,000 healthcare leaders from around the world have gathered in Salt Lake City to kick off the 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) organized by Health Catalyst. In its tenth year, HAS is recognized as the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's most significant challenges.

C-level executives, clinician leaders, and others from high-performing health systems will participate in three days of keynotes, breakouts, showcases, and peer-to-peer discussions focused on data and analytics to power healthcare transformation and impact.

This year's program focuses on the theme, Imagine. Innovate. Impact., and invites attendees to lean into imagination and innovation to drive impact throughout their organizations and the healthcare industry. Carefully curated keynote speakers will guide attendees in envisioning the realm of possibilities, while educational breakout sessions will transition attendees from inspiration to tangible impact.

Today's keynote speakers include:

Jennifer Doudna, PhD Biochemist and Nobel Laureate, Co-Inventor CRISPR Technology

Michael A. Pfeffer, MD, FACP, serves as Chief Information Officer and Associate Dean for Stanford Health Care and Stanford University School of Medicine

Melissa Welch, MD, MPH, is the President of Welch Perspectives Healthcare Consulting

Gregory Robinson, American Engineer, Former Director of the James Webb Space Telescope Program at NASA, TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Health Catalyst

Today's sessions will focus on topics such as:

How Providence St. Joseph Health Harnesses AI and Encounter Data to Optimize Scheduling

Market Trends Impacting Key Healthcare Issues

Innovative Capacity Management Improves Patient Access

Using Augmented Intelligence (AI) to Achieve Success

New Solutions to Reduce Unwarranted Care Variation

How Data-Driven Transitional Care Management Protocols Saved More Than $4M

How Real-Time Predictive Model Helps Save 5000 Hours of Nursing Labor

AI Governance in Healthcare

How to Optimize Safety for Patients Boarded in the Emergency Department

Data-Driven Pharmacy Supply Chain Optimization Saves Nearly $20M

Addressing the Challenge of Healthcare Costs

Expanding and Managing Ambulatory Growth

"Ten years on, the Healthcare Analytics Summit continues to drive incredible value for healthcare leaders committed to clinical, operational, and financial transformation through data and analytics," said Tarah Neujahr Bryan, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Health Catalyst. "And this year will be no different. We're looking forward to the next three days of learning, connecting, and imagining "what is possible" as we seek to address some of healthcare's greatest challenges."

The HAS 24 full agenda, with additional details about the week's presentations, is available here: https://hasummit.com/has-24-agenda/

