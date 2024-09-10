The 2024 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo Kicked Off

BOZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 9, the 2024 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo and the 40th National (Bozhou) TCM Trade Fair officially kicked off in Bozhou, Anhui Province.

In recent years, Bozhou has been enhancing mechanisms for the inheritance, innovation, and development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), advancing the modernization and industrialization of the industry. These efforts have led to high-quality growth in the TCM sector, with the city aiming to establish itself as the"World Capital of Traditional Chinese Medicine."

The of Opening Ceremony of the 2024 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo

Themed with "TCM for a Healthier World" and emphasizing "Preserving Tradition, Innovating with Integrity," the expo features 20 events involving four major areas: culture, trade, academics, and tourism.

At the opening ceremony, the establishment of the RCEP TCM Industry Cooperation Council and the Bozhou Major Herbal Products Alliance was announced. Additionally, the "2024 China Association of TCM Science and Technology Award• Hua Tuo TCM Award" was presented, along with honorary plaques for "Hua Tuo Medical Experts," "Hua Tuo TCM Inheritance Masters," and "Hua Tuo TCM Inheritors."

The ceremony also saw the launch of the Hua Tuo TCM Large Model, the "Global Call for Modern TCM AI Solutions in Bozhou," and the establishment of the Bozhou International Communication Center.

In the first half of 2024, Bozhou's modern TCM industry reached a total output of about 113.55 billion yuan, with about 23.64 billion yuan in pharmaceutical production from regulated companies, marking a 7.5 percent increase.

SOURCE 2024 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo