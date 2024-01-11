The 2024 Miss America Preliminary Competition Winners!

News provided by

The Miss America Opportunity

11 Jan, 2024, 12:01 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss America is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Miss America Preliminary Competition, held at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

The event was an impressive showcase of the delegates' skills in extemporaneous speaking, their ability to captivate an audience with grace and confidence, and their dedication to health and wellness initiatives.

The Jovani Preliminary Evening Gown awards were presented to the following delegates who excelled in presenting their unique red carpet style.

  • Kennedy Taylor, Miss Maryland
  • Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama
  • Ellie Breaux, Miss Texas

The Rebel Preliminary Fitness awards were presented to the following delegates who demonstrated their commitment to health and fitness initiatives.

  • Vivian O'Neal, Miss Mississippi
  • Kennedy Taylor, Miss Maryland
  • Brandee Mills, Miss Tennessee

Each of the preliminary winners were awarded a $3,000 scholarship to a school of her choice, supporting her pursuit of higher education and personal development.

The 2024 Miss America Finals Competition is set to take place on Sunday, January 14, at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. The event can be streamed live at WatchMissAmerica.com.

About Miss America
Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

Contact: Tiffany Singleton
Miss America Opportunity
Email: [email protected], [email protected] 
Phone: (561) 420-5342

SOURCE The Miss America Opportunity

