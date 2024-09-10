The 2024 State Star Award Winners Announced for America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network

Sep 10, 2024, 06:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the America's SBDC State Star awards will be honored at a private reception at the Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday, September 10th, during the 45th Annual America's SBDC Conference.
The SBDC State Star Award is the highest recognition for individual achievement within America's SBDC Network. State Stars are nominated by their peers, and winners are selected by their State Directors. The State Stars are those who demonstrate exemplary performance, make significant contributions to their Networks, and are committed to the success of America's small businesses.
Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO says, "These remarkable and driven leaders are transforming their communities by introducing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies that align with the demands of today's economy. Small businesses thrive when they are linked to a supportive community, like the SBDC Network, which wholeheartedly advocates for their growth and success."
In addition to being recognized at our State Stars Reception, Growthwheel International has graciously offered complimentary access to its Growthwheel program to the State Stars Winners since 2015.
The 2024 America's SBDC State Star Awards go to:
Emily Moore, Alabama
Kendra Conroy, Alaska
Marie Platowski-Beals, Arizona
Mary Beth Brooks, Arkansas
Rhonda Lowe, Central California
Brett Dickstein, Los Angeles CA
Sophie Konuwa, Northern California
Kathleen Swift, Orange County / Inland Empire
Diana Barbiani, San Diego & Imperial
Erin McCuskey, Colorado
Scott W. Arnold, Connecticut
Tom Thunstrom, Delaware
Ashley-Dior Thomas, District of Columbia
Yolanda Goodloe, Florida
Rick McMurtrey, Georgia
Lydia Santiago, Hawai'i
Margaret Bushee, Idaho
Ann Friederichs, Illinois
Ginnie Faller, Indiana
Jenica Johnson, Iowa
Mary Ann Riederer, Kansas
Janet Flaugh, Kentucky
Virendra Chhikara, Louisiana
Stephanie Case, Maine
Brandon Mason, Maryland
Paula Murphy, Massachusetts
Shawn Preissle, Michigan
Curt Walczak, Minnesota
Patrice Harris, Mississippi
Ed Lahue, Missouri
Quincy Walter, Montana
Alan Mauricio Martinez Davalos, Nebraska
Carlos Mejia Castillo, Nevada
Kyla Brustin, New Hampshire
Robert (Bob) Palumbo, New Jersey
Deborah Collins, New Mexico
Willa Smith, New York
Joel Harper, North Carolina
Nicole Evans, North Dakota
Roman Manibusan Tudela, CNMI
Peter M. Young, Ohio
Emily Beesley, Oklahoma
Sean Harry, Oregon
Geraldine Mitagyow, Pacific Islands
Ray Haden, Pennsylvania
Ginette Fraticelli, Puerto Rico
Maggie Longo, Rhode Island
Jim Johnson, South Carolina
Jim Whitcomb, South Dakota
Stephen Williams, Tennessee
Charles Capers, Texas Gulf Coast
Roger Swift, North Texas
Dick Barden, Northwest Texas
Crystal Darby, South-West Texas
Aaron Griffiths, Utah
Phyllis Ershowsky, Vermont
Debra Thompson, Virgin Island
Timm Johnson, Virginia
Giselle Saguid, Washington
Sharon Stratton, West Virginia
Anne Inman, Wisconsin
Kayley Achi, Wyoming
For more information about America's SBDC State Star Awards and the conference, please visit https://americassbdc.org/state-star/winners/.
About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.
Press Contact:
Melissa Strain
America's SBDC
(703) 864-0844
SOURCE America's SBDC
