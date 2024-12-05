The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lights Up Washington D.C. This Holiday Season

Hailing from Alaska, "The People's Tree" is on public display through January 1, 2025 as a symbol of national pride & unity

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 80-foot Sitka spruce, is lighting up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the 2024 holiday season. The tree, selected from a different national forest each year in a tradition that began in 1970, traveled more than 4200 miles from the Tongass National Forest in Alaska – America's largest national forest – to reach the West Lawn.

2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S Forest Service searched for the perfect tree, evaluating the characteristics of individual trees in the Tongass. The tree's journey included 11 stops, where people signed the truck's banner with personal messages, from Wrangell, Alaska through Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Altoona, Iowa, as well as Dover Air Force Base and Joint Base Andrews.

84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, has been the presenting sponsor of what affectionately is known as "The People's Tree" for three years. As part of its annual holiday celebration, 84 Lumber brought an early Christmas gift to Dover Air Force Base families by donating 84 Christmas trees during a private event held at Major George S. Welch Elementary School & Air Base Middle School. Holiday cheer also arrived at Joint Base Andrews where 84 Lumber also gifted 84 Christmas trees to military families as a small token of gratitude for their service and sacrifice before the tree's last stop on its journey to Washington D.C..

"It's a joy to spread a little extra holiday magic to those who give so much," said 84 Lumber's Vice President of Marketing Amy Smiley. "Part of 84 Lumber's messaging for this year's tree was a call to action for employers to consider hiring veterans to fill their open positions. This important message was proudly displayed on the banner adorning the truck carrying the People's Tree," said Smiley.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is made possible with support from partners like 84 Lumber, along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small, as well as volunteers locally and across the nation. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program creates the opportunity to spotlight public lands with billions of trees across diverse ecosystems.

The tree will be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. each evening until January 1, 2025.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 54-year tradition in which one of the nation's 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2024 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 34 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and was named one of America's Top Retailers 2024 by USA Today. The company was also recognized as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2023 by Forbes. The company also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit www.84lumber.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE 84 Lumber