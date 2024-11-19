The 2024/25 Cloud Awards Shortlist Released  

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024/25 Cloud Awards - the long-running awards platform recognizing achievements in cloud computing - has revealed its shortlist, featuring over 130 organizations from across the world.

Now in its 14th year, the program's shortlist spans 36 categories covering numerous aspects of cloud computing. This includes cloud solutions for areas such as CRM, Finance, and HR, and innovative use of technologies for mobile, use of artificial intelligence, and 'Internet of Things'. Individual projects, strategies and working environments are also spotlighted, as well as overall excellence in cloud computing through infrastructure, data management and security.

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered all over the globe, of varying sizes and reputations – from household names to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 14th edition of The Cloud Awards. The quality of submissions never fails to impress us and this year has proven no different. It has been a pleasure to see such a wide range of entries, not just in terms of size, location, or reputation, but also the growing variety of ways that cloud technology is being utilized to solve new problems emerging across businesses everywhere.

As the pace of innovation in areas such as AI and edge computing increases, the reliance on the underlying cloud technologies facilitating this growth is crucial in being able to realize the benefits on the table for organizations looking to tap into these areas. Those featured on this year's shortlist represent those at the forefront of driving the industry forwards.

Our judges have a very difficult yet exciting task in determining which organizations to take forwards to the next stage. Many congratulations to our shortlistees, and we wish them well in the next round of judging."

The Cloud Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which of the shortlistees are to be taken forwards to the finalist stage. Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 17 December 2024, with the winners then revealed in January 2025.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-25-cloud-computing-awards-shortlist

The FinTech Awards and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 26 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

