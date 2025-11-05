The 2025 Chinese Congress on Holistic Integrative Oncology (CCHIO) will be held in Kunming, presenting a new landscape of integrated cancer prevention and treatment from a global perspective.

KUNMING, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 6 to 9, 2025, the highly anticipated 2025 CCHIO will be grandly held in Kunming, the "Spring City". Hosted by the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association and the Secretariat of the Tengchong Scientists Forum Organizing Committee, co-hosted by the World Association of Integrative Oncology (WAIO) and the China Institute of Integrative Medicine Development Strategy, and jointly organized by Yunnan Cancer Hospital, Kunming Medical University and Yunnan Anti-Cancer Association, this congress aims to become a significant milestone for academic exchange in the global oncology field.

With the theme "Winning the Fight Against Cancer Through Integration", the congress will gather top oncologists, researchers, clinicians and health policymakers worldwide to jointly explore innovative multidisciplinary cancer diagnosis and treatment models. It will strive to bridge the gap between traditional and modern medicine, and build a new paradigm for cancer prevention and treatment covering the entire cycle of "prevention - screening - diagnosis - treatment - rehabilitation".

A high-end platform for global cooperation and knowledge exchange, 2025 CCHIO is more than a conference; it is a fusion of Eastern and Western medical philosophies, a stage for dialogue between ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science. The congress will focus on showcasing the concept of "integrative medicine" and exploring how to combine conventional treatments with complementary therapies to improve patients' treatment outcomes and quality of life.

It will also serve as a catalyst for promoting "integration of medicine and engineering" and "collaboration among industry, academia and research", facilitating the transformation of basic research achievements into clinical practice. Leveraging Kunming's geographical advantage as a strategic hub radiating South and Southeast Asia, CCHIO is committed to expanding its influence beyond China and contributing to the global cause of cancer prevention and control.

Preview of key highlights:

Keynote speeches delivered by distinguished academicians and industry leaders: Including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and well-known experts in the international oncology field.

Multidisciplinary symposiums: Covering multiple cutting-edge fields such as precision oncology, immunotherapy, traditional Chinese medicine oncology, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis, and patient rehabilitation and survival.

Extensive international participation: Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), and many leading cancer centers from across the United States, Europe, and Asia will participate.

Doctor-patient dialogue session: A specially designed session to listen to the voices of cancer survivors and caregivers and incorporate them into the discussion of future care models.

A sincere invitation to the global health community

The 2025 CCHIO cordially invites oncologists, researchers, traditional medicine practitioners, public health experts, and industry leaders from around the world to attend this grand event. The participants will work together towards a common vision: building a future where cancer is not only treatable but also preventable, and ensuring that comprehensive, compassionate, and accessible medical services benefit everyone.

Through deepened collaboration and integrated innovation, the 2025 CCHIO aims to open a new chapter in the development of oncology. This not only reflects China's increasingly important role in global health affairs but also embodies humanity's universal pursuit of a longer and healthier life.

SOURCE CCHIO