The 2025 Kaohsiung Food Show: Asia-Pacific's Premier Gateway to Food & Beverage Innovation

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Kaohsiung Food Show will return to the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center from October 23–26, 2025. Running concurrently with the Kaohsiung International Hotel, Restaurant, Baking and Catering Show (Kaohsiung HORECA), the event will transform Southern Taiwan into a dynamic hub for the food and hospitality industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Kaohsiung Food Show will spotlight exhibitors presenting a feast which combines delicacies, innovation, and sustainability.

This year's exhibition brings together 330 exhibitors across 580 booths, attracting an expected 20,000 visitors. Covering the entire food supply chain, the show features everything from agricultural, fishery and livestock products to frozen ready-to-eat meals, functional foods, packaging solutions and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment. Key exhibitors include Cheng Ji Agricultural Products, Hao Di Yi (Taiwan's leading satay sauce brand), Yi E Shi by Fu Yi Foods and Jiu Zhen Nan Food Co., Ltd., a time-honored Taiwanese brand making its Kaohsiung debut.

Kaohsiung HORECA will highlight cutting-edge machinery from exhibitors such as Hundred Machinery (automated encrusting machines), Sun-Mate Machinery (baking equipment) and Jaw Feng Machinery (vacuum packaging). These technologies underline Taiwan's strengths in smart automation, packaging and food processing solutions, helping businesses achieve higher efficiency, consistency and quality control.

To reflect global consumer trends, the Fresh Living Area will debut, showcasing organic, plant-based, low-sugar and other functional innovations. This makes it a must-visit for retailers, importers and buyers who are seeking to meet the surging demand for clean-label and health-driven products. Another exciting highlight is the Omiyage Corner, presenting curated snacks, teas and sweets which celebrate Asia's rich gift-giving culture. International exhibitors from South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, Belgium, and Germany will also bring their own authentic flavors to the show floor, making Kaohsiung a global crossroads of culinary excellence.

Beyond exhibitions, a full program of side events will keep attendees engaged. Highlights include the 2025 Taiwan Foods Procurement Day (Kaohsiung), connecting local suppliers with overseas buyers, as well as SDGs seminars, celebrity chef cooking shows, live product launches, tasting sessions, food product auctions, and lucky draws. These activities provide both business insights and interactive experiences for participants.

The Kaohsiung Food Show is the ultimate one-stop sourcing platform for discovering Asia-Pacific's most innovative products and suppliers. Whether you're seeking healthy foods, premium snacks, or advanced production solutions, this event offers the perfect gateway to expand networks and capture new growth opportunities.

Don't miss this savory journey! Register now for free entry at https://reurl.cc/pY3g9Z . For more details, visit: www.foodkh.com.tw | www.kaohsiunghoreca.com.tw. Ad by TITA.

SOURCE The 2025 Kaohsiung Food Show