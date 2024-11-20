The 2025 Minnesota Ice Festival Opening Day and Guinness World Record Attempt

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable winter experience as The 2025 Minnesota Ice Festival will open to the public at Viking Lakes in Eagan on January 10, 2025, and will run through February 16, 2025. Presented by Minnesota Ice, the third annual event will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm, and for the first time, the festival will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20) from 2 to 9 pm.

No matter the day or time, guests will immerse themselves in the ultimate, frosty wonderland. At the centerpiece will be the world's largest ice maze ever constructed, aiming for a Guinness World Record. Spanning an awe-inspiring 18,000 square feet, the maze promises to be a stunning centerpiece, challenging guests to navigate its icy and LED lit paths while marveling at its scale and artistry.

Other features include:

Ice Slide - Featuring three lanes perfect for ice explorers of all ages

Warming House – Warm up with hot cocoa, comfort foods, and regional specialties in the large hospitality space.

Skating Rink – 3,500 square feet of ice with skates available for rent provided by Viking Lakes

Food Trucks – A selection of twin-cities favorite local food trucks.

Themed Ice Bars – Sip on handcrafted cocktails served with Pure & Clear Ice from Minnesota Ice.

Additional features and entertainment to be announced.

"Good Any One Day" tickets are available for purchase with a 30% off Early Bird Rate through December 2 and allow you to visit the festival any-one-day in January or February. Adult tickets (ages 15+) are $16.99, regularly $24.99; kids tickets (ages 5-14) are $8.99 regularly $12.99; and kids 4 and under receive free admission. A portion of ticket sales are donated to charity.

New in 2025, the Carver Cup will bring expert and talented ice sculpting teams from across the world to The Minnesota Ice Festival and will take place January 30 through February 1, 2025. The ice sculpting teams from across the world will compete to create amazing works of art, vying for top honors, a cash prize, and the Carver Cup trophy.

"We're thrilled to bring this magical event back to Viking Lakes in Eagan, creating the ultimate winter event and unlike any other, where families, friends, and ice explorers of all ages can come together to celebrate the beauty and creativity of the season," said Robbie Harrell, CEO of Minnesota Ice and visionary for The Minnesota Ice Festival. "By being open Thursdays through Sundays in January and February and with a world record attempt, this year's festival is poised to be the most available, extravagant, and fun winter festival in the state."

Minnesota Ice is the nation's leading manufacturer of sculpture-grade ice and is the Midwest leader in artisan ice production. They specialize in Pure & Clear™ cocktail ice, ice sculptures, packaged ice, and ice events and are the owner and producer of The Minnesota Ice Festival. To download logos, renditions, and images/video from past festivals, please visit https://minnesotaicefestival.com/presskit .

