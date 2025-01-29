The 2025 NAMM Show Unites the Global Music Industry with World's Largest Global Gathering

-- Groundbreaking product announcements, incredible music performances, and continued growth in key industry categories demonstrated the power and success of The NAMM Show's continued evolution—

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 21-25, NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, gathered the music industry at The 2025 NAMM Show for a powerful week that set the music industry's narrative for years ahead. With 1,850 exhibitors representing over 4,400 brands and more than 250 educational sessions for NAMM member communities, The NAMM Show highlighted innovative music technologies, product introductions, and impending trends that shape the future of the music industry while creating a five-day long platform for network connections and meetings that are critical for uniting and growing music makers globally.

The 2025 NAMM Show

"The 2025 NAMM Show united and energized our NAMM members from the entire ecosystem of the music industry," says John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "NAMM is the global stage for our industry to announce groundbreaking products, establish transformative partnerships, and gain valuable education that will lead to a successful year ahead."

NAMM SHOW 2025 BY THE NUMBERS

63,000+ show attendees, including 10,700+ international attendees from 125 countries, regions and territories

1,850+ exhibitors representing 4,400+ brands

Nearly 8,700 artists demonstrating and endorsing products

250+ education sessions with 650+ speakers

1,600+ media, influencers and content creators reaching over 200 million followers

"The 2025 NAMM Show delivered in every possible capacity, from headline artist performances on multiple stages every single day and night to emerging music industry leaders delivering powerful messages inside the convention center, as well as hundreds of new products and partnerships," said Tom Sumner, NAMM Chairman and President of Yamaha Corporation of America. "We're thrilled to unite our global industry every January, and the 2025 Show brought that energy and excitement that will be remembered for a long time."

NAMM SHOW 2025 SET LIST HIGHLIGHTS

Global Media Day

In its second year, NAMM Global Media Day, where iconic brands spanning music, sound and entertainment technology categories announce breaking news to an exclusive media-only audience, took place in front of a standing room only ballroom of 500+ guests. Brands announcing new products for the first time included Fender, Gibson, PRS, Marshall, In Music and Roland.

NAMM's Music for Life Honor Awarded to Critically Acclaimed artist Jon Batiste

NAMM presented iconic performer and globally acclaimed artist Jon Batiste with its highest honor, the Music for Life Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to music and commitment to inspiring music makers. In an exclusive Friday morning Q&A with NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak, Batiste discussed his early musical influences, the products that have helped define his career, and views on family values, music education and artist collaboration that was another NAMM special moment prior to his two-hour live performance later that evening on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage at NAMM 2025.

NAMM's Grand Rally for Music Education

NAMM rallied the industry around its mission Saturday morning, highlighted by one of the most magical moments in NAMM history with an emotional conversation and performance from the incredibly talented Jacob Collier who incorporated the entire audience into his performance. His inspirational question and answer session with John Mlynczak brough the audience to its feet and his inspirational performance will continue to unite us all year long through the music and education industries.

Special Recognition by NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation made its first disbursement from its LA Wildfires Relief Fund during NAMM 2025, bestowing $10,000 to Lana Negrete and Outreach Through the Arts. Lana, who is also Mayor of Santa Monica, has served on the NAMM Board of Directors and is owner of Santa Monica Music Center. Mayor Negrete has been on the forefront of the neighboring Palisades fire and will utilize this donation to support music students with continued lessons, instruments replacements and the ability for her community to support music programs lost to the Palisades fire.

In addition, NAMM awarded Dinah Gretsch the Music For Life award for her steadfast commitment to philanthropy and creating more music makers worldwide.

NAMM NeXT Nashville

Coming off the success of last year's inaugural event, NAMM NeXT will return to Nashville from June 29–July 1. This immersive leadership summit gives business and industry leaders deep insight into growth and leadership in a one-of-a-kind curated program. Registration is now officially open and has limited capacity: https://next.namm.org/

To learn more about the 2026 NAMM Show and its full calendar of association activities throughout the year please visit www.namm.org .

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants ( NAMM ) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM is comprised of over 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals representing a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. In addition to The NAMM Show and NAMM's member services, The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan of learning. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org .

