The 2025 STARS OF CABERNET

Nov 13, 2025, 16:29 ET
Los Angeles' greatest gathering of quality Cabernet Sauvignon
Date: November 20th, 2025
Location: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Tickets and Information www.STARSofCabernet.com
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual STARS of Cabernet descends upon Los Angeles Thursday, November 20th, 2025! Approximately 40 wineries from around the world will gather at the prestigious Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills to pour over 120 top tier, ultra-luxury level Cabernet and premium blends. This is Los Angeles' greatest gathering of quality Cabernet Sauvignon, orchestrated by event producers Ian Blackburn and his Learnaboutwine team.
The STARS event promises to deliver an expert level wine tasting experience of a vast array of Cabernets and blends that are currently on the market, both here in the US and internationally. Famed winemakers, winery owners and executives will appear and present and encourage you to visit them at their amazing venues.
A digital Charity silent auction supporting Children's Hospital Los Angeles is online and available at STARSofCabernet.com. The auction will close at 8:45 PM, the night of the event, November 20th, 2025. Bidders can participate from anywhere in the world and do not need to attend to win. 501c3 Unite the United Foundation will send the proceeds to Children' s Hospital Los Angeles and direct the funds to support Children's Cancer research.
To encourage younger participants - STARS of Cabernet has created a unique under 35 ticket! A special opportunity for the younger generation to engage!
Ticketed Guests Receive
- The chance to taste over 120 wines valued at over $20,000 from approximately 40 world class wineries!
- Amazing food and service at The Peninsula Beverly Hills
- Participate in an online auction that closes inside of the event.
- Live Entertainment - Comedian and Magician Zach Waldman will be performing throughout the evening.
- All guests will receive a Schott Zwiesel "Forté Claret Goblet," the official glass sponsor of the 2025 STARS of Cabernet. Yours to use at the event and to take home as a gift.
Ticket options:
|
6PM GOLD VIP:
|
$450 in advance and $500 at the Door.
|
6:30PM EARLY ACCESS:
|
$295 in advance and $400 at the Door
|
7PM GENERAL:
|
$225 in advance and $300 at the Door
|
7PM UNDER 35 YEARS OF AGE:
|
$140 in advance and $200 at the Door
www.starsofcabernet.com for tickets and info or visit Learnaboutwine.com
STARS of CABERNET - WINE LIST
Approximately 40 WINERIES showing over 120 wines valued over $20,000
Los Angeles' greatest gathering of quality Cabernet Sauvignon
1. ALMAVIVA — Puente Alto, Chile
- Almaviva, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
2. EPU, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
3. CIMENTO — Milton-Freewater AVA, Oregon
- Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
- Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, 2019
- Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve, Napa Valley, 2019
4. BRICOLEUR — Russian River & Fountaingrove
- Kick Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon, Fountaingrove, 2021
- Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 2022
5. DALECIO — Sonoma & Napa Valley
- Chardonnay, Platt Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, 2019
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2018
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, 2019
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve, Napa Valley, 2019
6. DOUBLE DIAMOND — Oakville, Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2019
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2022
7. EVIDENCE — Mt Veeder & Coombsville
- Evidence of the Matter, Mt Veeder Cabernet, 2021
- Evidence of the Matter, Mt Veeder Cabernet, 2022
- Evidence of Divine Intervention, Coombsville, 2021
- Evidence of Divine Intervention, Coombsville, 2022
8. FAIREST CREATURE — Napa Valley
- Three Bet, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023
- Flow State, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
- Perihelios, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- Sine Fine, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
9. FAIT-MAIN — Napa Valley & Rutherford
- Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard, 2022
- Tierra Roja Vineyard, 2022
10. FAR NIENTE — Napa Valley & Rutherford
- Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2023
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022
- Bella Union, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022
- Nickel & Nickel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Vaca Vista, Oak Knoll, 2022
11. FORTUNATE SON — Napa Valley
- The Diplomat, Red Blend, Napa, 2021
- The Dreamer, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021
- The Warrior, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021
- The Visionary, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021
12. FORCE & GRACE — Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, 2021
- Chardonnay, Carneros, 2023
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2022
13. GARDEN CREEK — Alexander Valley
- Tesserae, Estate Red Wine, 2018
- Tesserae, Estate Red Wine, 2015
- Chardonnay, Clonal Selection, 2021
14. GELSON'S — Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022
- Epicure, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020
- Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022
- Epicure Series, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
15. KNIGHTS BRIDGE — Knights Valley
- Pont de Chevalier, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022
- Pont de Chevalier, Chardonnay, 2020
- Haggerty Road, Red Blend, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, 2019
16. LAPOSTOLLE — Apalta, Chile
- Le Rosé, 2024
- Cuvée Alexandre, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
- Clos Apalta 'Le Petit Clos', Red Blend, 2022
- La Parcelle 8, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
17. LITHOLOGY — Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard, 2021
18. MORAGA BEL AIR — Bel Air, California
- Bordeaux Blend, 2016
- Bordeaux Blend, 2012
- Bordeaux Blend, 2003
- Sauvignon Blanc, 2021
19. MELKA — Knights Valley & Napa Valley
- Mekerra Estate, Proprietary White, Knights Valley, 2019
- CJ, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2019
- Métisse Martinez Vineyard, Pritchard Hill, Napa Valley, 2019
20. MOUNT EDEN — Santa Cruz Mountains
- Estate Chardonnay, 2021
- Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
- Domaine Eden, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
21. PRIEST RANCH — Eastern Mountains, Napa Valley
- Estate Sauvignon Blanc, 2023
- Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
22. SNAKE OIL, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
23. REMEDY, Red Blend, 2021
24. NINER — Paso Robles, Willow Creek
- Fog Catcher, Estate, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Heart Hill Vineyard, Estate, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, Willow Creek & Geneseo, 2021
25. PURSUED BY BEAR — Columbia Valley, Washington
- Bear Cub, Chardonnay, 2024
- Bear Cub, Red Blend, 2022
- Baby Bear, Syrah, 2021
26. REALM CELLARS — Napa Valley
- The Bard, Proprietary Red, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Houyi Vineyard, 2022
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Moonracer, Stags Leap, 2022
27. ROBERT FOLEY — Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2018
- Claret, Napa Valley, 2018
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, 2018
28. ST. SUPERY — Rutherford, Napa Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, 2021
- Élu, Red Bordeaux Blend, 2019
- Merlot, Rutherford Estate Vineyard, 2019
- Sauvignon Blanc, Dollarhide Estate, 2023
29. STONE EDGE — Sonoma County
- Surround, Red Bordeaux Blend
- Cabernet Sauvignon
30. T. BERKLEY — Diamond Mountain District
- Teachworth, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- Big Ranch Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022
- Singing Hills Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022
- Skypine Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022
31. THE SETTING — Napa Valley & Sonoma County
- Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 2024
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Pearl's Farm Vineyard, 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass Slipper Vineyard, 2022
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Rockpile Ridge, 2021
32. THE MASCOT — Napa Valley
- The Mascot, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2021
33. TAUB FAMILY VINEYARDS — Russian River, Napa Valley
- Chardonnay, Martinelli Vineyard, 2022
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, 2019
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Morisoli-Borges Vineyard, 2019
- Sign of the Dove, Cabernet, Beckstoffer Georges III, 2021
34. THE VICE — Napa Valley
- The House, Sauvignon Blanc, 2024
- Torie's Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Los Carneros, 2024
- The House, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023
- Coyote Chief, Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, 2022
35. TIERRA ROJA — Oakville
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2022
36. WILLIAMS SELYEM — Russian River Valley
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Beckstoffer Georges III, 2022
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Missouri Hopper, 2022
37. VENGE — Napa Valley
- Family Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2021
- Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
- Igneous, Cabernet Sauvignon, Kenefick Ranch, Calistoga, 2022
- Bone Ash Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga Estate, 2022
38-42. WINES OF ARGENTINA —
- Belhara Estate
- Single Vineyard, 2022
- Alma de Uco, 2023
- Single Lot, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023
- Single Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022
- Doña Paula
- Altitude Series 1050, 2022
- Altitude Series 1350, 2021
- Altitude Series 1100, 2021
- Estate, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022
- Kaiken
- Disobedience, 2020
- Mai, 2021
- Ultra, Chardonnay, 2022
- Ultra, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020
- Susana Balbo
- Signature Cabernet, 2022
- Brioso, Red Blend, 2022
- Brioso, White Blend, 2024
- Crios, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
- Trapiche
- Medalla, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
- Terroir Series Laborde, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
- Terroir Series Las Piedras, Chardonnay, 2021
Location: THE PENINSULA HOTEL
9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers 195 guest rooms, including 38 suites and 18 private villas, nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of Beverly Hills. Voted as the #1 City Hotel in Los Angeles for 2021 by the readers of Travel + Leisure, The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at the intersection of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, within easy walking distance of Century City and Beverly Hills' legendary Rodeo Drive.
About LearnAboutWine.com
Established in 1995 as Los Angeles' Source for Wine Education and Events. The extensive calendar lists classes, tastings, dinners, travel experiences, and world class wine tastings such as the STARS of Cabernet. Founder Ian Blackburn has dedicated his life to fine wine and to improving the audience so wine can continue to improve and thrive.
The STARS of Cabernet is Sponsored by: The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Acqua Panna, SanPellegrino, Los Angeles Magazine, LearnAboutWine.com and Merchantofwine.com
