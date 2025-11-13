The 2025 STARS OF CABERNET

Los Angeles' greatest gathering of quality Cabernet Sauvignon

Date: November 20th, 2025

Location: The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Tickets and Information www.STARSofCabernet.com

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual STARS of Cabernet descends upon Los Angeles Thursday, November 20th, 2025! Approximately 40 wineries from around the world will gather at the prestigious Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills to pour over 120 top tier, ultra-luxury level Cabernet and premium blends. This is Los Angeles' greatest gathering of quality Cabernet Sauvignon, orchestrated by event producers Ian Blackburn and his Learnaboutwine team.

The STARS event promises to deliver an expert level wine tasting experience of a vast array of Cabernets and blends that are currently on the market, both here in the US and internationally. Famed winemakers, winery owners and executives will appear and present and encourage you to visit them at their amazing venues.

A digital Charity silent auction supporting Children's Hospital Los Angeles is online and available at STARSofCabernet.com . The auction will close at 8:45 PM, the night of the event, November 20th, 2025. Bidders can participate from anywhere in the world and do not need to attend to win. 501c3 Unite the United Foundation will send the proceeds to Children' s Hospital Los Angeles and direct the funds to support Children's Cancer research.

To encourage younger participants - STARS of Cabernet has created a unique under 35 ticket! A special opportunity for the younger generation to engage!

Ticketed Guests Receive

The chance to taste over 120 wines valued at over $20,000 from approximately 40 world class wineries!

Amazing food and service at The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Participate in an online auction that closes inside of the event.

Live Entertainment - Comedian and Magician Zach Waldman will be performing throughout the evening.

All guests will receive a Schott Zwiesel "Forté Claret Goblet," the official glass sponsor of the 2025 STARS of Cabernet. Yours to use at the event and to take home as a gift.

Ticket options:

6PM GOLD VIP: $450 in advance and $500 at the Door. 6:30PM EARLY ACCESS: $295 in advance and $400 at the Door 7PM GENERAL: $225 in advance and $300 at the Door 7PM UNDER 35 YEARS OF AGE: $140 in advance and $200 at the Door

www.starsofcabernet.com for tickets and info or visit Learnaboutwine.com

STARS of CABERNET - WINE LIST

Approximately 40 WINERIES showing over 120 wines valued over $20,000

1. ALMAVIVA — Puente Alto, Chile

Almaviva, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

2. EPU, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

3. CIMENTO — Milton-Freewater AVA, Oregon

Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, 2019

Cimento, Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve, Napa Valley, 2019

4. BRICOLEUR — Russian River & Fountaingrove

Kick Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon, Fountaingrove, 2021

Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, 2022

5. DALECIO — Sonoma & Napa Valley

Chardonnay, Platt Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon, Diamond Mountain District, 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve, Napa Valley, 2019

6. DOUBLE DIAMOND — Oakville, Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2022

7. EVIDENCE — Mt Veeder & Coombsville

Evidence of the Matter, Mt Veeder Cabernet, 2021

Evidence of the Matter, Mt Veeder Cabernet, 2022

Evidence of Divine Intervention, Coombsville, 2021

Evidence of Divine Intervention, Coombsville, 2022

8. FAIREST CREATURE — Napa Valley

Three Bet, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023

Flow State, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

Perihelios, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Sine Fine, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

9. FAIT-MAIN — Napa Valley & Rutherford

Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard, 2022

Tierra Roja Vineyard, 2022

10. FAR NIENTE — Napa Valley & Rutherford

Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2023

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022

Bella Union, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022

Nickel & Nickel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Vaca Vista, Oak Knoll, 2022

11. FORTUNATE SON — Napa Valley

The Diplomat, Red Blend, Napa, 2021

The Dreamer, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021

The Warrior, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021

The Visionary, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021

12. FORCE & GRACE — Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, 2021

Chardonnay, Carneros, 2023

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2022

13. GARDEN CREEK — Alexander Valley

Tesserae, Estate Red Wine, 2018

Tesserae, Estate Red Wine, 2015

Chardonnay, Clonal Selection, 2021

14. GELSON'S — Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022

Epicure, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020

Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2022

Epicure Series, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

15. KNIGHTS BRIDGE — Knights Valley

Pont de Chevalier, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022

Pont de Chevalier, Chardonnay, 2020

Haggerty Road, Red Blend, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, 2019

16. LAPOSTOLLE — Apalta, Chile

Le Rosé, 2024

Cuvée Alexandre, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

Clos Apalta 'Le Petit Clos', Red Blend, 2022

La Parcelle 8, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021

17. LITHOLOGY — Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard, 2021

18. MORAGA BEL AIR — Bel Air, California

Bordeaux Blend, 2016

Bordeaux Blend, 2012

Bordeaux Blend, 2003

Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

19. MELKA — Knights Valley & Napa Valley

Mekerra Estate, Proprietary White, Knights Valley, 2019

CJ, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2019

Métisse Martinez Vineyard, Pritchard Hill, Napa Valley, 2019

20. MOUNT EDEN — Santa Cruz Mountains

Estate Chardonnay, 2021

Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015

Domaine Eden, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

21. PRIEST RANCH — Eastern Mountains, Napa Valley

Estate Sauvignon Blanc, 2023

Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

22. SNAKE OIL, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

23. REMEDY, Red Blend, 2021

24. NINER — Paso Robles, Willow Creek

Fog Catcher, Estate, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Heart Hill Vineyard, Estate, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, Willow Creek & Geneseo, 2021

25. PURSUED BY BEAR — Columbia Valley, Washington

Bear Cub, Chardonnay, 2024

Bear Cub, Red Blend, 2022

Baby Bear, Syrah, 2021

26. REALM CELLARS — Napa Valley

The Bard, Proprietary Red, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Houyi Vineyard, 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon, Moonracer, Stags Leap, 2022

27. ROBERT FOLEY — Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2018

Claret, Napa Valley, 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, 2018

28. ST. SUPERY — Rutherford, Napa Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, 2021

Élu, Red Bordeaux Blend, 2019

Merlot, Rutherford Estate Vineyard, 2019

Sauvignon Blanc, Dollarhide Estate, 2023

29. STONE EDGE — Sonoma County

Surround, Red Bordeaux Blend

Cabernet Sauvignon

30. T. BERKLEY — Diamond Mountain District

Teachworth, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Big Ranch Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022

Singing Hills Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022

Skypine Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, 2022

31. THE SETTING — Napa Valley & Sonoma County

Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 2024

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pearl's Farm Vineyard, 2021

Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass Slipper Vineyard, 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rockpile Ridge, 2021

32. THE MASCOT — Napa Valley

The Mascot, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2021

33. TAUB FAMILY VINEYARDS — Russian River, Napa Valley

Chardonnay, Martinelli Vineyard, 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon, Morisoli-Borges Vineyard, 2019

Sign of the Dove, Cabernet, Beckstoffer Georges III, 2021

34. THE VICE — Napa Valley

The House, Sauvignon Blanc, 2024

Torie's Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Los Carneros, 2024

The House, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023

Coyote Chief, Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, 2022

35. TIERRA ROJA — Oakville

Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2022

36. WILLIAMS SELYEM — Russian River Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Beckstoffer Georges III, 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon, Missouri Hopper, 2022

37. VENGE — Napa Valley

Family Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, 2021

Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021

Igneous, Cabernet Sauvignon, Kenefick Ranch, Calistoga, 2022

Bone Ash Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga Estate, 2022

38-42. WINES OF ARGENTINA —

Belhara Estate Single Vineyard, 2022 Alma de Uco, 2023 Single Lot, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023 Single Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022

Doña Paula Altitude Series 1050, 2022 Altitude Series 1350, 2021 Altitude Series 1100, 2021 Estate, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022

Kaiken Disobedience, 2020 Mai, 2021 Ultra, Chardonnay, 2022 Ultra, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020

Susana Balbo Signature Cabernet, 2022 Brioso, Red Blend, 2022 Brioso, White Blend, 2024 Crios, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021

Trapiche Medalla, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Terroir Series Laborde, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Terroir Series Las Piedras, Chardonnay, 2021



Location: THE PENINSULA HOTEL

9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers 195 guest rooms, including 38 suites and 18 private villas, nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of Beverly Hills. Voted as the #1 City Hotel in Los Angeles for 2021 by the readers of Travel + Leisure, The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at the intersection of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, within easy walking distance of Century City and Beverly Hills' legendary Rodeo Drive.

About LearnAboutWine.com

Established in 1995 as Los Angeles' Source for Wine Education and Events. The extensive calendar lists classes, tastings, dinners, travel experiences, and world class wine tastings such as the STARS of Cabernet. Founder Ian Blackburn has dedicated his life to fine wine and to improving the audience so wine can continue to improve and thrive.

The STARS of Cabernet is Sponsored by: The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Acqua Panna, SanPellegrino, Los Angeles Magazine, LearnAboutWine.com and Merchantofwine.com

Video: STARS of Cabernet 2025 https://youtu.be/SjHjndVS6PY

Video: STARS of Cabernet 2025 Winery Lineup https://youtu.be/ZaNOxiiJbtk

Commercial for Learnaboutwine - 15 Second: Learn About Wine: 30th Anniversary https://youtu.be/34SsU8S0Q7Q

STARS of Cabernet assets and photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/107PpZkB3QZlGWkAYTklMXpb8y1S-4e6b

Website: learnaboutwine.com and www.starsofcabernet.com

STARS of Cabernet 2024 - The Last Iteration https://flickr.com/photos/learnaboutwine/albums/72177720314477352/

Photo Credit - Hector Sandoval, Sandoval Media and Learnaboutwine.com

SOURCE Learnaboutwine.com