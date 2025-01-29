The 2025 Western Farm Show Celebrates 63 Years of Agricultural Excellence

The Midwest's largest indoor agriculture event returns to the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, Missouri on February 21-23.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Western Farm Show, a highly anticipated event for farm and ranch families in the Midwest, will return for its 63rd year from Friday through Sunday, February 21-23, 2025, at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. Attendees can explore more than 400,000 square feet of exhibits featuring the latest innovations in farm equipment, cutting-edge technology, and a wide array of agricultural products and services — a unique blend of information, community and entertainment for all ages.

Building on its legacy as the largest indoor agricultural event in the Midwest, the 2025 Western Farm Show introduces exciting new features and builds on attendees' favorite traditions from past years.

What's New for 2025?

This year marks the debut of the Women in Agriculture Event, an empowering addition dedicated to celebrating and supporting women in the farming community. With a lineup of inspiring speakers and engaging sessions, the event underscores the growing influence of women in agriculture. The speaker lineup features: Kayla Wieczorek, the voice behind The Chronicles of Kayla; Kylie Epperson, farm wife, mom of three, entrepreneur, rural community builder, farm advocate, and Farm Wives Club️ event and community leader; Brandi Buzzard, cowgirl and rancher, a Top 10 Industry Leader Under 40 by Cattle Business Weekly as well as the NCBA Masters of Beef Advocacy Advocate of the Year; and Margaret Reynolds, businesswoman, author, entrepreneur and competitive equestrian.

Western Farm Show Manager Jami Applegate expressed her excitement: "The Western Farm Show is about growth, connection, and education. This year, we're proud to showcase the achievements of women in agriculture and provide a platform for their voices and innovations."

What's Back for 2025?

Returning highlights include:

Dynamic Entrance Exhibits

FFA Day

Health and Safety Roundup

Family Living Center

Upper-Level Exhibition Hall

For More Information:

Visit www.westernfarmshow.com, like it on Facebook, Instagram, and follow on X (formerly Twitter) at @WesternFarmShow.

