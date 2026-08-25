The 2026 A.I. Awards Shortlist Released

International Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The A.I. Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today revealed its shortlist, featuring many of the world's leading practitioners in cloud artificial intelligence platforms and solutions.

The A.I. Awards

First launched in 2024, the annual program recognizes groundbreaking achievements through use of AI across a wide range of business and operational use cases (including sales & marketing, HR, and cybersecurity), and sectors (such as finance, healthcare, and retail). The program also celebrates outstanding feats of AI engineering, ethical AI development, and unique or specialized use cases where AI solutions have made a tangible difference.

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered across the globe, emerging startups, and established 'household name' technology giants.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "AI is now the most pivotal driving force in within the cloud computing industry. With organizations now firmly beyond the experimental stage of using AI, stakeholders are looking for AI solutions and platforms to deliver real value, and return on their investment.

"We're extremely proud to reveal the shortlist in this year's A.I. Awards, and recognize the organizations that have managed to prove how their AI solution or platform has brought a real edge to their customers, themselves, or the wider industry.

"The A.I. Awards doesn't just reward results – but also the vision needed to inspire innovation, solve new problems, and set the pace in the most dynamic area of technology in the world right now.

"The team and I would like to congratulate those that have reached this stage of the awards, and wish them well as we enter our next phase of judging."

The A.I. Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which shortlistees will progress to the finalist stage in each category. A.I. Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday September 22, with the winners then revealed in October.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in AI development.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/ai-awards/2026-shortlist

The Cloud Awards, the end-of-year program carrying the name of the awards body itself, is next on the awards calendar, and is open for entries. The program recognizes the year's finest solutions across all corners of cloud computing, including AI, SaaS, FinTech, and cloud security – pitting some of the top performers from The Cloud Awards' other awards programs from 2026 against some outstanding newcomers. Entries close on October 23.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards