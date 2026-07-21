The 2026 SaaS Awards Finalists Revealed

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Confirms its Finalists

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today which organizations have been named as finalists for 2026.

The SaaS Awards

First launched in 2016, the annual program recognizes excellence in SaaS solutions the world over. The 2026 finalists include organizations based in several different countries from across the globe, from small/medium sized businesses up to established enterprises. Categories cover four distinct areas – focused on overall SaaS excellence, technological achievements (in areas such as cybersecurity, UX, or DevOps), delivering results in business operations (e.g., sales, HR, or ERP), and sector expertise (including energy, finance, and law).

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're extremely proud to reveal the finalists in The 2026 SaaS Awards. This is always an exciting moment in our awards calendar, as what was an already impressive shortlist narrows to an outstanding collection of organizations that have been able to set themselves apart to the judges.

"Advances in AI have taken the SaaS industry into an exciting new era, but also one where vendors need to work much harder to retain and grow their customer bases. With such a wide range of choice on the market, those that can demonstrate how their technology truly makes a positive difference, and with the independent validation of a finalist spot in these awards in the armory, have an excellent shot of performing well.

"I'd like to offer my congratulations to all that have made it this far, and wish them all well as we head into our last round of judging. We can't wait to see who emerges as this year's winners!"

The SaaS Awards judges will now start the third and final round of assessments to determine which finalists will be named as winners. SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday August 11.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-finalists

The A.I. Awards is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions across a wide range of use cases and industries. Its entry deadline is on Friday July 24 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards