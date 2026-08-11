The 2026 SaaS Awards Winners Announced

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Names Its Winners

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has announced the winners of its 2026 program.

First launched in 2016 and operated annually, The SaaS Awards recognizes the world's leading software-as-a-service solutions across a multitude of sectors and use cases. Entrants into this year's program came from all over the world, and represent a cross-section of organizations of all shapes and sizes.

The SaaS Awards

Its categories cover four broad areas, including 'Technology Innovation', 'Business Operations', 'Vertical SaaS', and 'General SaaS Excellence' (including Best SaaS Product for Enterprise, and Best SaaS Product for Small Business/SMEs).

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're very proud to reveal the winners of The 2026 SaaS Awards. It has been a great privilege for our team and judges to assess such an outstanding field of nominations – right from shortlisting through to selecting the winners.

"Some of the judgement calls have been extremely tight this year – which is a testament to the strength of the industry, its relentless commitment to innovation, and passion for customer success.

"Awards recognition is becoming an increasingly vital differentiator in a congested and ultra-competitive market. Securing a SaaS Award is a tremendous achievement, and all of this year's winners should be extremely proud of their work. Many congratulations to them, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate in the years to come."

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service solutions.

To see who has claimed the top prize in this year's awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-winners

The Cloud Awards is accepting nominations for 2026/27. The end-of-year program celebrates the year's most outstanding achievements across all aspects of cloud computing – including AI, SaaS, FinTech, and Cloud Security. All categories carry '… of the Year' titles, and contains representation from some of the standout performers from 2026's other awards programs in The Cloud Awards calendar. Entries close on Friday October 23.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards