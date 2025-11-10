Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The outlooks and sentiments and of CFOs and corporate controllers will be identified by this important study. The 2026 CFO/Controller Outlook & Sentiment Study seeks to help understand how rapidly changing business and economic environments are shaping corporate finance and accounting planning, strategies and priorities. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast panel discussion scheduled for January 22, 2026, 1 PM CST (registration link below).

With unpredictable economic environments, unprecedented geopolitical risk, talent shortages and challenges, how will CFOs and financial controllers manage in 2026 and beyond?

The annual benchmark study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2026. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The CFO/Controller Outlook and Sentiment study promises to uncover insights that will support planning and decision-making in 2026 and beyond," states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "Corporate finance and accounting executives are encouraged to take the survey to receive a complimentary copy of the study report and attend the January webcast panel discussion on the results."

The study and webcast panel discussion are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on corporate finance and accounting training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, platform and community of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ - Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

