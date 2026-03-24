The 2026 FinTech Awards Finalists Revealed

International Financial Technology Awards Program Announces its Finalists

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinTech Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today confirmed its finalists, featuring leading organizations working within the financial technology sector.

The FinTech Awards

The program recognizes both innovation and remarkable achievements in FinTech. The program covers FinTech developed specifically for financial services – such as banking, insurance, and investments – and financial operations applicable to any organization, such as accounting, payroll, and payments. Celebration of effective uses of technology or features spanning any area of FinTech, such as SaaS and international functionality, are also recognized.

2026's finalists contain organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're delighted to reveal which organizations our judges have selected as 2026's finalists in The FinTech Awards.

"In challenging market conditions, these organizations have done exceptionally well to not just communicate what makes their innovation unique, or noteworthy – they have also clearly articulated the positive impact their work has had for their customers, users, and the industry at large.

"The FinTech industry is one of the fastest-growing, and exciting, areas of cloud computing, as proven by today's finalists. We congratulate them, and wish them all the very best as they head into the last stage of the awards – where we await the judges' decision on the winners with great anticipation."

The FinTech Awards judges will begin their final round of assessments to determine which finalists will be named as winners. FinTech Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in FinTech solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-fintech-awards-finalists

The Cloud Security Awards is accepting late nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in cybersecurity and cloud security solutions. Its final deadline is on Friday, April 3 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

Notes for editors

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance.'

SOURCE The Cloud Awards