The 2026 SaaS Awards Shortlist Revealed

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Confirms its Shortlist

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today announced its shortlist, featuring many of the world's leading software-as-a-service vendors.

The SaaS Awards

First launched in 2016, the annual program recognizes innovation in SaaS, and the standout results achieved through SaaS solutions across a wide range of sectors and use cases. Categories cover four distinct pillars – focused on overall SaaS excellence, technological prowess (in areas such as cybersecurity, UX, or DevOps), improvement in business operations (eg, sales, HR, or project management), and sector expertise (including retail, finance, and healthcare).

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "For a number of years now The SaaS Awards has been the most popular program on our calendar, reflecting the dominance of SaaS as the driving force behind growth and innovation in cloud computing. The reveal of the shortlist is always an exciting moment, as we see which organizations are ready to take their place in the spotlight.

"In a fiercely competitive market, standing out from the crowd is essential. This has always been true in acquiring new customers and users – and now so in retaining business, which has become a key strategic pillar in most successful SaaS businesses.

"Earning a shortlist place in The SaaS Awards is a great achievement. We look forward to seeing which organizations can go a step further, and become finalists, in the coming weeks."

The SaaS Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which shortlistees will progress to the finalist stage. SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday July 21, with the winners then revealed in August.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-shortlist

The A.I. Awards is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions across a wide range of use cases and industries. Its entry deadline is on Friday July 24 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards