The 2026 Security Awards Winners Revealed

International Cybersecurity Awards Program Announces Winners

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has named its 2026 winners, containing the world's leading organizations operating in cloud security.

The Security Awards

Now in its fourth year, the annual program recognizes innovation, effectiveness, and outstanding achievements in cloud security. The program contains over 20 categories, celebrating solutions suited for specific corners of security – such as email security, data protection, and risk management – or common enterprise challenges in areas such as compliance or security infrastructure. Awards are also earned for overall excellence, and displays of innovation, in the field.

Participants in the 2026 awards included organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to reveal the winners of The 2026 Security Awards. These organizations have proven to be at the very top of their game – demonstrating to our judges the resilience, adaptability, and focus it takes to be a leader in the cloud security sector.

"Cloud security is one of the fastest-moving segments of the cloud computing industry. Regulations and compliance standards regularly shift, threats from bad actors become ever more sophisticated, and attack surfaces broaden with increasing adoption of new SaaS or AI-driven services. Keeping data and digital assets secure is a constantly evolving battle.

"These winners have shown an admirable commitment to helping their customers and users keep on top of these changes, blending impressive feats of innovation with a laser-like focus on delivering tangible results.

"I'd like to offer huge congratulations to each and every winner. Their victory is fully deserved, and we look forward to seeing how they develop over the coming months and years."

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud security solutions.

To view the full winners list, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/2026-winners

The SaaS Awards is the next awards program in the Cloud Awards calendar, and is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service across a wide range of use cases and industries. Its entry deadline is on Friday June 5 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards