The 2026 Screening, Safety, & Strategy Conference cements itself as the largest Screening-focused HR conference

On January 29, 2026, DISA Global Solutions hosted its annual Screening, Safety & Strategy Conference, gathering 1,000 industry leaders and professionals for an event that featured 27 speakers across 22 sessions. Since its launch in 2018, the event has grown into the nation's leading HR screening conference, delivering critical updates on regulatory compliance and best practices.

The Largest HR Conference Focused on Screening in America

Over the last two years, this annual gathering has been the largest conference of its kind. The Screening, Safety, & Strategy Conference offers attendees a deep dive into HR trends shaping the future of workforce management, employee screening, and compliance challenges.

As employers face increasing complexity in hiring and safety, events like these play a crucial role in keeping industry leaders up to date on trends. By attending, employers can stay on top of their organizations' compliance needs, aligning them against changing regulations, and walk away from the conference armed with best practices from other industry leaders.

Industry Experts Lead the Conversation

The conference agenda was anchored by subject-matter experts who addressed the most pressing challenges in the industry. The 2026 lineup featured a "who's who" of compliance and legal authorities, including several notable speakers who regularly keynote other events:

Pam Devata (Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP)

(Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP) Faye Caldwell (Managing Partner, Caldwell Everson PLLC)

(Managing Partner, Caldwell Everson PLLC) Melissa Sorenson (Executive Director, Professional Background Screening Association)

(Executive Director, Professional Background Screening Association) Jo McGuire (Executive Director, National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association)

(Executive Director, National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association) Brenna Lyles (Vice President, Safety Policy American Trucking Associations)

(Vice President, Safety Policy American Trucking Associations) Juan Moya (Director, Motor Carrier and Pipeline Services Current Consulting Group LLC)

(Director, Motor Carrier and Pipeline Services Current Consulting Group LLC) And 21 more!

By bringing together legal minds and regulatory veterans, these sessions provided actionable takeaways for the conference's attendees.

Attendee Ratings at an All-time High!

After the January 2026 event, attendees were sent a survey with the leading question, "How likely are you to recommend this conference to a friend or colleague?" Attendees responded with 96% indicating they were "Likely" (17%) or "Highly Likely" (79%) to recommend this conference.

The post conference survey also saw:

A near-perfect 98% intent to return for next year.

81% of attendees said the event was better than other conferences they attend. 51% of all attendees said the event was " Much Better" than other conferences they attend! 30% of all attendees said the event was " Better" than other conferences they attend! 17% of attendees said the event was " as good as " other conferences they attend! <2% said this conference "not as good" as other conferences they attend.

4.6 out of 5 rating for overall event experience.

4.7 out of 5 rating for speaker quality and session presentations.

Hear From Our Attendees

While the record-breaking attendance numbers tell the story of the conference's growth, the true measure of the event's impact is found in the voices of the professionals who participated. Here is what some of this year's attendees had to say about their experience:

"The first time I attended Day with DISA five years ago was great, but not THIS great! It has really stepped up... I got so much out of the sessions!"

"The conference was highly informative and well organized. The sessions were engaging and provided valuable insights that will be beneficial to my work."

"Loved the content format and speakers. Excellent execution of the details... I thoroughly enjoyed this event!"

"All of the speakers were amazing. They brought ENERGY... learned so much."

"Our team plans to attend annually. Great experience."

The Event Motto - 10% Better

The conference's success is consistently driven by the organizers' motto of "10% better." The event organizers are committed to improving every aspect of the conference by at least 10% each year. As John Peterson, President & CEO of DISA Global Solutions, put it:

"We have a commitment to becoming '10% better' each year in everything we do. Whether it's through our technology or this conference, our goal is to constantly elevate the standard of care we provide. We want every attendee to leave knowing that DISA is just as invested in their success as they are."

Join DISA Global Solutions in 2027

We invite you to experience this industry-leading event firsthand next year. Save the date for DISA's 2027 conference, held on January 14, 2027, at the Marriott Marquis, Houston, TX.

To see what you missed and prepare for next year, view the 2026 conference info at daywithdisa.com .

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA Global Solutions (www.disa.com) is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with offices throughout North America and Europe, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes background screening, drug and alcohol testing, DOT & HR compliance, occupational health services, and I-9/ E-Verify. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

