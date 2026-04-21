The 2026 Security Awards Shortlist Announced

International Financial Technology Awards Program Reveals its Shortlist

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today revealed its shortlist, featuring organizations leading the way in cloud and cyber security.

The Security Awards

Entering its fourth year, the annual program recognizes security excellence and innovation – including the use of AI to combat the latest security threats. Specialized solutions focused on areas such as data protection, risk identification, and incident management are among the category list – as are solutions tailored for compliance and sound security infrastructure for enterprises.

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're extremely pleased to reveal the shortlist of the 2026 Security Awards. Shortlisting is always an exciting step in the awards process, as we examine all of the nominations received and learn more about the crucial work these organizations are undertaking to keep cyber threats at bay.

"Cloud security is a particularly important and interesting corner of cloud computing. Innovation never rests, as the demand to keep ahead of evolving security threats intensifies. The organizations featured in this year's shortlist have all demonstrated a keen commitment towards keeping their customer's digital (and in some cases physical) data and assets safe.

"I'd like to offer huge congratulations to those that are on the shortlist, and wish them well as we enter the next phase of the awards."

The Security Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which shortlistees will progress to the finalist stage. Security Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday May 12, with the winners then revealed in June.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud security solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-cloud-security-awards-shortlist

The SaaS Awards is now accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service across a wide range of use cases and industries. Its entry deadline is on Friday May 22 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards