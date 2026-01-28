The 2026 Trend Report for Planners Equips Planners to Prepare for Uncertainty

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 trends and signals that have the potential to significantly shape communities in the U.S. and abroad were identified in the American Planning Association's (APA) 2026 Trend Report for Planners, released today. Now in its fifth edition, the report highlights emerging changes that may influence how communities operate and adapt in the years ahead.

Access the 2026 Trend Report for Planners.

The report organizes trends into three timeframes, indicating the urgency of planners' actions: act now, prepare, or learn and watch. This year's report highlights trends that include:

The evolution of AI governance

Evolving relationship between autonomous vehicles (AVs) and public transit

Impact of disappearing data

The effects of environmental deregulation in the U.S.

The collision of online interactions that impacts our communities – AI as therapists, developing romantic relationships with chatbots, online forum silos, and more.

"Whether we look globally, nationally, or locally, the future feels more uncertain than ever," said Petra Hurtado, PhD, APA's chief foresight and knowledge officer. "However, what stands between the future we want and the future we don't want, is us. Instead of viewing the future as a destination, we must start seeing it as a process."

The Trend Report for Planners is a cornerstone of APA's foresight practice, which focuses on understanding external drivers of change and preparing for multiple possible futures. Rather than predicting outcomes, foresight equips planners to think strategically, reduce risk and act with intention in uncertain conditions.

The trends are identified by the APA Trend Scouting Foresight Community, a diverse group of more than 50 thought leaders ranging from executives to students, including planners, anthropologists, sociologists, psychologists, public health professionals, architects, engineers and others to identify trends and signals.

The 2026 Trend Report for Planners is produced in partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy.

About the American Planning Association

The American Planning Association is an independent, not-for-profit educational organization that provides vital leadership in creating great communities for all. APA and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, are dedicated to advancing the profession of planning, offering better choices for where and how people work and live. APA's nearly 40,000 members work in concert with community residents, civic leaders, and business interests to create communities that enrich people's lives. Connect with APA on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE American Planning Association