THE 2026 VIRTUOSO LUXE REPORT UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF LUXURY TRAVEL: SPACIOUS, SOULFUL AND SPECTACULAR

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso, the global authority on luxury and experiential travel, has identified the trends poised to shape the coming year. Drawing on insights from its leading agencies and advisors, the 2026 Virtuoso Luxe Report details what's trending now and what lies ahead for discerning travelers.

No longer satisfied with luxury for its own sake, savvy travelers are slowing down to savor each moment and curating journeys that feel meaningful, restorative and deeply personal. They are willing to spend more if it enhances their experience, but rising costs mean they also want value for their money. Sixty-seven percent of Virtuoso advisors surveyed foresee a slight to significant increase in travel demand next year. The spend per trip is expected to remain high, with 55 percent predicting at least a modest increase and 28 percent anticipating their clients will maintain their current spend.

The Luxe Report identified five key trends upscale globetrotters are embracing in 2026.

Crowd Control: Comfortable climates and the freedom to enjoy destinations unencumbered by crowds are the new luxury. This desire to sidestep overtourism has become the top aspect of sustainable travel, with increasing interest in Greenland, Iceland and Antarctica. Forty-five percent of Virtuoso advisors report that their clients are adjusting plans due to climate change. Of those advisors, 76 percent say clients are choosing shoulder-season or off-peak travel, 75 percent are favoring destinations with moderate weather and 43 percent indicate clients are purchasing insurance to safeguard against climate-related disruptions.



Main Character Synergy: TikTok, Instagram Reels and word of mouth all spark curiosity, but film and TV are among the strongest catalysts for adventure. The White Lotus continues to turn its dramatic destinations into must-sees, while KPop Demon Hunters call fans to South Korea. Entertainment creates a natural synergy between stepping into a story and discovering the culture around it through food tours, local markets and other authentic experiences. This aligns with the rise of cultural immersion – a top five trend for 2026.



From FOMO to Slow-mo: Fear of missing out is propelling extraordinary adventures. Boomers and Gen X feel this urgency more acutely, spurred by global environmental changes and a sharpened awareness that "someday" can't wait. Yet once they arrive, the pace shifts. River cruisers are requesting longer port stays to wander markets and neighborhoods. Safari-goers are choosing smaller camps to spend unhurried days watching wildlife. In South America, travelers linger to pair adventure with food, wine and heritage. FOMO gets them on the plane, but "slow-mo" defines the experience.



Unlimited Luxe:. When it comes to ultraluxe travel, advisors note strong momentum. Forty-five percent have seen an increase in requests, defining ultraluxe as having every detail seamlessly included. Once viewed as mainstream convenience, "all-inclusive" has been elevated to cover everything from private transfers and Michelin-level dining to resort buyouts where chefs, wellness experts and guides are at the guest's disposal.



The Healthy Wealthy: Wellness-focused journeys designed to restore balance and resilience are the answer to years of upheaval. From Ayurvedic programs in India to yoga-and-surf escapes in Costa Rica and silent retreats in the Canadian Rockies, these trips often span generations, with parents and grandparents encouraging younger (not-always-willing) participants to step away from social media and reconnect with the natural world. Health and wellness now ranks as the second-most requested experience for solo travelers, who are drawn to programs that foster structure and self-discovery.

More than 2,400 travel advisors from Virtuoso-affiliated agencies in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and the Middle East took the Luxe Report survey, drawing on their extensive knowledge, professional experience and client requests to offer insight into 2026's top trends.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

