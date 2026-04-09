The 2026MIECF Builds a Leading Platform for Green Development

MACAO, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the "2026 Macao International Environmental Co–operation Forum & Exhibition" (hereinafter referred to as the "2026MIECF") was held from 26 to 28 March at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Over the three–day event, nearly 30 thematic activities were organised, with international exhibitors and participants registering a 20% increase compared to the previous year. During the event, more than 460 business matching sessions were conducted and over 60 co–operation agreements were signed, representing an increase of more than 30% year–on–year.

The MIECF is a professional exhibition certified by the "Global Association of the Exhibition Industry" (UFI) and, for the fifth consecutive year, has achieved "carbon neutrality" for the event. Themed "Low–carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration", the 2026MIECF adopted an international and professional approach, organising a series of activities including forums, exhibitions, themed matching sessions, green exchanges and the Green Public Day, further strengthening Macao's role as a regional platform for green exchange and co–operation.

The event invited He Kebin, Professor of the School of Environment, and Dean of the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, to deliver a keynote speech. Four themed "Green Forum" sessions were held, focusing on topics including ecological civilisation development, waste management systems, green finance and regional environmental co–operation, sharing industry experience and constructive, forward–looking development strategies.

The Green Showcase covered an exhibition area of 12,000 square metres and, adopting an industry–oriented approach, was divided into three themed exhibition zones: the "Zero–waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone", the "Green Mobility Zone" and the "Green and Low–carbon Project Zone", showcasing over 500 green technology innovations and technical solutions.

During the event, four themed business matching sessions were arranged in the "Green Synergy Hub" to support enterprises in going global and exploring new business opportunities. Furthermore, four Macao–Hengqin multi–venue activities were also held during the exhibition, with community tours organised to help exhibitors and participants gain in-depth understanding of the local business environment and its potential for green industry development.

To extend the role of the event as a green platform, the final day of the exhibition was designated as the "Green Public Day", with technical visits arranged on the same day to promote the exchange of environmental technologies.

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SOURCE 2026MIECF