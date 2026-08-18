The 2027 NAMM Show Announces Global Five-Day Celebration of Music, Product Innovation and Industry Leadership

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the world's largest not-for-profit music trade organization, announces the expanded schedule of events and experiences for The 2027 NAMM Show, taking place January 26–30, 2027, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center

"The NAMM Show has evolved into a global platform that brings together the people, products and ideas shaping the future of music," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The 2027 show builds on that momentum with more opportunities to do business, experience incredible brands and the diversity of our industry, connect with live musical performances and content creators, plus celebrate the achievements of our global industry throughout the entire week."

Tuesday, January 26 — The Education Begins Here

The week begins with industry programming, networking, special events and professional development across the NAMM campus.

Wednesday, January 27 — Product Announcements, Education, Networking & NAMM Retail Awards

Attendees can participate in expanded education and professional development programming, along with networking opportunities and the NAMM Retail Awards, recognizing excellence across NAMM's global retail community. Global product and business announcements from some of the top industry brands along with live musical performances take place that afternoon at NAMM's Global Media Day.

Thursday, January 28 — Exhibit Hall Opens, Industry Insights + TEC Awards + Backline Talk Awards + Bass Magazine Awards, Yamaha Night of Worship Concert

At the conclusion of NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak's Industry Insights sessions, the main exhibition floors open for three days of product discovery, demonstrations, business meetings and brand activations.

Thursday evening brings a powerful lineup of industry celebrations, including the TEC Awards, Backline Talk Awards, the Bass Magazine Awards Show, and the Yamaha Main Stage lights up with the Night of Worship.

For 2027, the Bass Magazine Awards will move to the ACC Arena, sponsored by RCF, becoming an official on-campus NAMM event. The event features an all-star lineup of honorees, collaborations and performances celebrating legendary players, groundbreaking artists and the next generation shaping the future of bass. Past appearances and performances include Tool, Green Day, Primus, Khruangbin, Metallica and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Friday, January 29 — Show Floor + Grand Rally for Music Education + Yamaha Main Stage + Parnelli Awards

The second full day of exhibits starts with the inspirational Grand Rally for Music Education which recognizes and spotlights the essential role of music education in the music industry while delivering an incredible array of world-class performances and inspirational stories on the impact of music education with students around the world.

The evening will feature the Parnelli Awards, honoring excellence, achievement commitment to the live event production industry.

Saturday, January 30 — Final Show Day + Best in Show + She Rocks Awards

The final day will feature a full schedule of show-floor activities before The 2027 NAMM Show concludes with Best in Show and She Rocks Awards, celebrating 2027 exhibitor products and services and recognizing women making an impact across the music industry.

The NAMM Show remains unmatched in its power to bring industry buyers and sellers together. In 2026, more than 60,000 attendees from 122 countries, regions and territories represented an estimated $9.8 billion in buying power, while creator-generated content from the show reached more than 70 million social media views.

For more detailed information about The 2027 NAMM Show, please visit NAMM.org.

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected] -- 619.735.4028

VITTEK PR – Josh Vittek

[email protected] -- 760.505.5674

The Lippin Group – NAMM Show Badge Registration for Media & Creators

[email protected] -- 201.317.6618

SOURCE NAMM