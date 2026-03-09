The 21 California Regional Centers Announce a New Statewide Emergency Preparedness Animated Video Series

Launching in March 2026, in honor of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the latest Lanterman and Friends series brings Mark Hamill into the cast.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Lanterman and Friends (L&F) video shorts provide essential information and resources to the more than 525,000 people with I/DD served by California's Regional Centers, and to the million-plus family members and direct service professionals who support them.

The newest L&F 10‑episode series focuses on emergency preparation and public safety and features Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker, The Joker) joining the voice cast as the titular superhero Lanterman. Actor/producer and disabilities advocate RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) reprises his role as Lorenzo and is expanding his involvement in the production as its Co ‑ _Executive Producer. Mitte reunites with his fellow castmates from previous Lanterman series - voice actors who themselves have I/DD - Alex Ehlers, Nelly Navarre, and Davis Harper.

This timely release focuses on delivering tailored guidance for emergency and natural disaster readiness for individuals with I/DD and their families. The series also includes versions written specifically for service providers statewide. All videos were developed in close collaboration with Regional Center Emergency Coordinators.

"All 50 states provide a variety of supports to people with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, and every state experiences emergencies such as fires and storms. With March being I/DD Awareness month, we wanted to share our newest Emergency Preparedness animated series, specifically offering support for people with I/DD nationally," said Matthew Wilkins, the Emergency Response Coordinator at California's Tri-Counties Regional Center and series consultant. "The addition of Mark Hamill to our cast also gives us an amazing opportunity to spread the word everywhere about precautions and safety steps during emergencies that everyone should take, regardless of whether they have a disability or not."

Beginning on March 9th, all 10 videos will be available in English, ASL, and Spanish, with 17 additional languages arriving shortly thereafter on the completely free-to-access lantermanandfriends.org. This portal is commercial‑free, easy to use, and already home to hundreds of Regional Center informational videos. The content is also available via the Lanterman and Friends YouTube channel, a companion platform offering free public access to disability ‑centered awareness education easily accessed across all mobile and desktop devices.

Emergency Awareness Series

5 videos for individuals with I/DD, focused on earthquakes, wildfires, home fires, evacuations, and emergency preparedness





5 companion videos for service providers, focused on accessible communication, accommodations, planning, and continuity of supports during emergencies

The Emergency Awareness series stars Lanterman, the superhero leader of the Lanterman and Friends ecosystem, voiced by Mark Hamill, who generously provides his services to support emergency readiness education for those with I/DD after experiencing the loss of access to his own home in California during the 2024 wildfires.

"When I read these scripts, I thought, 'How can I not do this?' I wish I had these before the fires."

— Mark Hamill, voice of Lanterman (L&F EPK)

RJ Mitte Expands His Role

Actor, advocate, and producer RJ Mitte expands his almost three-year association with the initiative by joining as a Co‑Executive Producer, strengthening authentic disability representation and advocacy‑driven leadership. Mitte also voices the original character Lorenzo, who, like Mitte and his Breaking Bad character, Walt Jr., has cerebral palsy.

"Over the last few years, I have voiced Lorenzo and seen the value these videos bring to people in California with IDD. Coming on as a Co‑Executive Producer, adding my own advocacy and experience, and seeing these emergency videos come to life with Mark Hamill is really thrilling, and I know they will be of great value to my own community."

— RJ Mitte, Co‑Executive Producer and voice of Lorenzo

Why This Matters

California faces persistent natural disaster risks, as do other states in the nation, that pose additional challenges to individuals served with I/DD. These new releases deliver community-specific preparedness and safety tools prioritizing clarity, accessibility, and empowerment.

Regarding the ever‑expanding involvement of well‑known personalities like Hamill and Mitte, series Executive Producer and parent of a person with I/DD served by the Regional Centers, Mark Wolfe, says that he is not at all surprised when Hollywood steps up:

"Nearly everyone I have met in Hollywood over my 40‑year career has been remarkably generous with their talents, money, and time, supporting causes that matter to them and the world around them. It's no surprise to me at all that Mark and RJ responded so generously and enthusiastically in lending their skills to Lanterman and Friends. As a parent of a person with I/DD and a producer, I cannot thank them enough."

The California Regional Centers invite disability advocates, families, service providers, and community partners nationwide to amplify this March 2026 awareness launch - reinforcing that individuals with I/DD deserve safety and awareness tools that are accessible, practical, empowering, and authentically representative. The Regional Centers encourage sharing these videos and providing community feedback through the Lanterman and Friends Facebook and Instagram pages, launched in December 2025.

As with all Lanterman and Friends animated series, these new shows were produced by Public Pixels Media, a multiple award‑winning animation studio focusing on creating informational and educational shorts for government agencies, nonprofits, and large institutions.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA'S REGIONAL CENTER SYSTEM

California's regional center system was created by the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act of 1969, signed by Governor Ronald Reagan. The law guarantees that people with developmental disabilities have the right to services and supports to live as full members of their communities.

The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) oversees the coordination and delivery of these services through a statewide network of 21 community-based nonprofit agencies, or regional centers. Each regional center provides help free of charge to eligible Californians, including early intervention, therapies, employment services, housing supports, and more. ARCA, the Association of Regional Center Agencies, promotes, supports, and advances regional centers in achieving the intent and mandate of the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act.

ABOUT PUBLIC PIXELS MEDIA

Public Pixels Media is the studio behind Lanterman and Friends, the five-time Webby Anthem Award-winning educational series. The company produces animated and live-action video, comic books, coloring books, and other educational media designed to help nonprofits and government agencies communicate complex information in clear, engaging ways. Working across more than 20 languages, Public Pixels Media combines Hollywood production expertise with a mission-driven focus on accessibility and public impact. Its work reaches hundreds of thousands of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families across California and Oregon and is currently expanding nationwide.

SOURCE Public Pixels Media; California Regional Centers