The 2112 Group Releases New Report: 'Strategies for Engaging Automated Digital Sales Channels'

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by The 2112 Group finds that automated digital sales (ADS) channels will be many vendors' second- and third-highest source of indirect revenue over the next five years.

According to the findings, ADS will disrupt the existing channel, become a primary source of vendor indirect revenue, and strengthen channel partners that can deliver professional, managed, and integration services.

"ADS channels will not completely replace existing channels. The complexity of certain technologies and sales will continue to necessitate partner involvement, but we believe sales of less complex and commoditized products will transition to ADS channels," said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO and chief analyst of The 2112 Group. "Partners that can execute against cloud computing and recurring-revenue models, as well as manage workloads and business functions on behalf of customers, will provide the greatest return to both ends of the channel value chain."

ADS does not come without risks. Independent marketplaces such as Amazon have much greater visibility into customer purchasing patterns than vendors, which gives them an upper hand in the go-to-market relationship. Further, vendors that move into marketplaces will create a tremendous amount of conflict with legacy channel partners. In addition, vendors adopting ADS strategies will put themselves at a "first-mover disadvantage," with competitors trying to undermine their transition by attacking their legacy channel and disrupting partner sales.

About The 2112 Group

The 2112 Group is a business strategy firm focused on improving the performance of technology companies' direct and indirect channels through our portfolio of market-leading products and services. We leverage proprietary intelligence with qualitative research, market analysis, tools, and enablement programs. Our industry experts approach each engagement by applying innovative solutions customized to meet the needs of our clients. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, 2112 is uniquely positioned to develop go-to-market strategies that are beneficial to all parties from both a channel and enterprise perspective.

