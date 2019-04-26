The 21st Annual Building Michigan Communities Conference focuses on Advocacy

LANSING, Mich., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Building Michigan Communities Conference will be held April 29 – May 1, 2019 at the Lansing Center, Lansing MI.

The conference will kick off with the Monday lunch featuring a legislative panel on advocacy. Former Representative Steve Tobocman (now Director of Global Detroit) will moderate the panel of Representative Sarah Anthony (D) and Senator Wayne Schmidt (R).

After some exciting educational sessions, the 2019 Terrence Duvernay Award will be presented at 3:45pm in the main hall. This award is presented annually in memory of Terrence R. Duvernay, a former MSHDA Executive Director who demonstrated a lifelong commitment to affordable housing.

This will be followed by the Monday 4:15pm plenary featuring Dr. Tiffany Manuel. Dr. Manuel is the President and CEO of TheCaseMade, a woman and minority-owned business dedicated to helping leaders powerfully and intentionally make the case for systems change. In this role, Dr. Manuel works with hundreds of passionate social change leaders, changemakers and innovators around the United States who are building better, stronger communities that are diverse, equitable and inclusive. Dr. Manuel will have books available for sale after her plenary session. The cost is $10.

Tuesday's big event is the Lunch on the Lawn, which will take place from shortly after 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be joining us at 11:40am for the lunch event.

In a change from the planned schedule, Diane Yentel will be speaking at the Wednesday breakfast (7:30am - 8:30am) instead of the Tuesday breakfast. As the President and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Diane has been called to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

The conference will close on Wednesday with Stephanie Land, the author of the instant New York Times bestseller MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. Join us to hear Ms. Land speak about her struggle to find housing, her journey to self-sufficiency, and her real-life personal experiences that have shaped her perspectives on the working poor and homelessness. She will have a book signing immediately following her presentation.

In addition to these exciting speakers, the conference offers informative, educational sessions covering real estate development, preventing and ending homelessness, social and supportive services, community economic development, and organizational best practices. It also offers great networking opportunities that can strengthen existing relationships and/or create new partnerships that can endure beyond the conference and potentially lead to new opportunities for you and your organization.

Registration for the event is ongoing. Registration details and event information are available at www.buildingmicommunities.org.

