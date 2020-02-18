The 21st Annual Chicago's Best WingFest Will Take Place April 18 At Credit Union 1 Arena

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodge Management Group announces the 21st Annual Chicago's Best WingFest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. The event will be held at Credit Union 1 Arena at 525 S. Racine. For the third year in a row, Elliott Bambrough, Emmy Award winning host of Chicago's Best on WGN, will emcee the event.

This year's event will accommodate more than 3,000 chicken wing lovers, serving 9,000 plus pounds of wings from over 30 different restaurants for the title of the Best Mild, Hot, BBQ and Exotic Wing awards and the coveted "Best of Fest" award. The 2019 winner of "Best of Fest", House of Blues, will be back this year to defend their title.

New for Chicago's Best WingFest 2020 is the People's Choice Award. This year, attendees will be able to vote for their favorite wings in addition to the judge-based awards.

"This is such a fun event for wing lovers all over Chicagoland," said Lyn McKeaney, CEO of Lodge Management Group. "Plus, we love giving back to the community. A percentage of all WingFest ticket sales go to our charity partners, 100 Club of Chicago, The Picking Me Foundation NFP and The Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation."

The fest will also feature a live, full-band performance by The Boy Band Night, a boy band tribute based out of Chicago. They will perform all the hits and moves from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids On The Block, One Direction and more.

2020 Vendors: Berger Station, Bonchon, The Broken Barrel Bar, CFA Clubhouse, Clutch Chicago, Downtown Dogs, DSTRKT Chicago, Durty Nellies, Firewater BBQ & Brew, Frontier, Half Day Brewing Company, Hangry's, House of Blues, Just Like Mama's, Merkle's Bar & Grill, Mz Wingz, Paisans Pizzeria & Bar, Park Tavern, Play Kitchen & Cocktails, Punch Bowl Social, Q's Tips & Wings, Rickettes World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ, School Yard Tavern, Tap House Grill, The Hotwing Joint, Trader Todd's, Tri-Star Catering, Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse.

2020 Sponsors: Lodge Management Group, Sysco, Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, Hooters, Hoots and Jack Daniel's.

2020 Charity Partners: 100 Club of Chicago, The Picking Me Foundation NFP and Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

WingFest offers three tiers of tickets. General Admission tickets cost $50, which includes 1pm admission, all-you-can-eat wings and access to the day's entertainment, including games, live music and eating contests. General Admission Plus tickets cost $75 and include everything listed above, plus early entry at 12pm, special beer bar access and five domestic beer tickets. VIP tickets cost $100 and include everything, plus access to two VIP balconies with Hooters wings, seven drink tickets (beer, wine, cocktails) and a fabulous SWAG bag.

Established in 1999, WingFest is one of Chicago's most popular food festivals. The event, celebrating over 20 years of Chicago's Best Wings, features a collection of chefs from some of Chicago's best eateries competing for various prizes including the Best of Fest and the Best Mild, Hot, BBQ and Exotic Wing awards. The festival is produced by Lodge Management Group, Entertainment Enterprises, which operates 10 venues across the city, including five of the city's most iconic bars in the Gold Coast's Division Street Entertainment District. For more information, visit wingfest.net, like on Facebook, follow on Twitter and Instagram.

To purchase tickets, visit wingfest.net

