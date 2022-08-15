The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back in Full

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2019, one of the country's most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature "Crabtastic event!" The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of Washington State's Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children's activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.

Dungeness Crab Dinner

"CrabFest" will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 7-9, at the Port Angeles City Pier, the Gateway Center and Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor parking lot. Admission is free.

The Freshest Dungeness Crab

Fresh Dungeness crab pulled from the Strait of Juan de Fuca will be delivered to festival-goers under the 15,000 square foot First Fed Crab Central Tent. Whole crabs averaging two pounds will be served alongside along locally-grown corn and cole slaw.

But that's not all! Festival organizers are hurdling the volatile seafood market and guaranteeing the 2021 Dungeness crab dinner price of $40.00 to advance ticketholders.

"We're encouraging festival-goers to purchase their crab dinner tickets online at crabfestival.org for the guaranteed price of $40.00, $21.00 for a half crab dinner," says CrabFest Executive Director Scott Nagel. "We will offer crab dinners for on-site purchase at market price, but the high cost of seafood has necessitated changes in our planning, and we may run out of crab before the Festival is over. Advance tickets guarantee your crab!"

Can't make the Festival? Order online by Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. and pick-up your chilled Dungeness crab dinner for warming at home ($40.00) or a cleaned, cooked, chilled and wrapped Dungeness crab ($35.00) curbside. Pick-up is available Friday and Saturday only from Noon – 6 p.m.

Food & Beverages

Throughout the grounds, 15 local and regional restaurants will serve-up everything from fresh Dungeness crab shooters to Caribbean Seafood Stew – more than 60 dishes! Meat and vegetarian dishes will also be available.

Live Music & More

In addition to great food, there will be three live music stages this year. Saturday activities include a Welcoming Ceremony sponsored by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, a United States Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue Demonstration and a Peninsula College 5K Fun Run. Our family-friendly Grab-A-Crab Derby and the Sunday morning Crab Gospel Revival are back, and more than 70 juried craftspeople, nonprofit and sponsor booths will exhibit throughout the weekend.

A Perfect Getaway

CrabFest is a seasonal highlight for Port Angeles, located at the Gateway to Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Center. The region is long known as an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with a growing reputation for culinary adventure. The area's diverse geography features glacially sculpted peaks and towering old growth forest, wild ocean beaches and lush estuaries enhanced by living tribal cultures, historic seaport towns, and rolling agricultural land.

Platinum and Presenting Sponsors include First Fed, Port Angeles Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor, Black Ball Ferry Line M.V Coho, Peninsula Daily News and Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets and information at www.crabfestival.org .

Media Contact:

Scott Nagel

360.808.3940

[email protected]

SOURCE Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival