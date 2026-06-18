The 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Invite Qualified Working Professionals and Industry Experts Worldwide to Apply for the Judging Panel

Participation on the judging panel is voluntary. Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications, experience, and alignment with program requirements.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting qualified working professionals and industry experts worldwide to apply for the judging panel of the 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

Now in its 23rd year, the Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity recognize achievements across a broad range of cybersecurity disciplines, including threat detection, cloud security, data protection, governance, risk management, compliance, identity and access management, cybersecurity services, artificial intelligence-driven security, and related cybersecurity initiatives.

To support the evaluation process, the program invites qualified professionals with relevant cybersecurity, technology, risk management, compliance, privacy, cloud security, software, and related industry experience to apply for consideration as volunteer judges. Selected judges contribute their expertise by evaluating submissions through a structured scoring process based on defined criteria.

Participation on the judging panel is voluntary. Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications, experience, industry knowledge, and alignment with program requirements. Submission of an application does not guarantee selection, and only a limited number of applicants are selected to participate.

Public identification by full name and organization on official Globee® Awards judges pages and related recognition materials is a condition of participation in the judging program.

Selected judges are expected to complete assigned evaluations in accordance with program guidelines and timelines. Judges who successfully complete the required evaluation assignments may be eligible for official recognition, including verified eCertificates and inclusion on official judges listings.

The evaluation process is designed to support a structured, consistent, and transparent assessment of cybersecurity achievements submitted by organizations worldwide.

Qualified professionals interested in participating are encouraged to submit their credentials for review.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards