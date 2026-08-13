The 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Invite Workplace and Business Achievement Nominations at Local, Regional, and Global Levels

Cybersecurity providers and organizations across every industry are invited to nominate measurable achievements in protecting operations, strengthening resilience, managing risk, and advancing security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, inviting workplace and business achievement nominations from around the world.

Learn more and apply at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

Info Security Products Guide

The program traces its publishing roots to the Info Security Products Guide, established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of cybersecurity products and services, and has evolved to recognize cybersecurity achievements across industries worldwide. This publishing heritage continues through initiatives including THE GLOBEE Achievement publication.

The program welcomes achievements from both sides of cybersecurity: organizations that develop and deliver cybersecurity products and services, and organizations across industries that successfully use cybersecurity technologies, programs, teams, and practices to achieve measurable results.

Nominations may represent achievements in cybersecurity products and services, cloud security, data protection, identity and access management, zero trust, security operations, cyber resilience, threat detection and response, governance, risk and compliance, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, incident response, cybersecurity transformation, and other areas of information and digital security.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that meaningful cybersecurity accomplishments can occur within a single workplace, across a region, or at a global scale.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #CybersecurityAwards #Cybersecurity #WorkplaceAchievements #BusinessAchievements #CyberResilience #InformationSecurity #EnterpriseSecurity #TheGlobeeAchievement #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

https://globeeawards.com

SOURCE Globee Awards