The 23rd China International Boat Show (CIBS2018) Concluded Successfully on April 29th with Upswing in Attendance, Events and Exhibitors

Representatives from China National Shipbuilding Industry Association, Shanghai Shipbuilding Industry Association, National Trade Enterprise and Agency as well as Representatives of our Established Exhibitors attended the Opening Ceremony of CIBS. They praised the show for its distinctive themes, innovative and forward-looking themes, and excellent service. "With Mercury China business development in past several years, we are very confident with the potential of China boating industry," Mercury Marine President, Mr John Pfeifer said to the audience at CIBS2018 opening ceremony.

The Business End

The interest in medium and small size yachts, as well as propulsive growth in the equipment sector indicates real momentum in sales. There were over 20 new product launches including Mercury, Honda, Suzuki, Beneteau, Jeanneau, JetSet and many other big brands who chose CIBS as the platform to unveil their latest products. Except Far East who signed a 20 boats order for 28R sailing boats with Yunnan Yunhu Watersports, many others have secured orders and harvested the cooperation of new agents at home and abroad. The hot sales trend demonstrates the strong influence of CIBS yet again and also bodes well and points to signs of a rebound in the yachting industry.

Industry Index

The Shanghai Shipbuilding Industry Association, in collaboration with the organizers and IBI, the august British yacht industry magazine, issued the 'Waterfront Leisure Boating Industry Development Report' covering the Chinese, European and American markets.

SSIA also calculated and released the yacht industry competitiveness index, based on data collated on the import and export trade of the yacht industry as recorded by Chinese customs in recent years. The analysis, mining and visualization of the data add knowledge and provide global breadth, professional depth and international height to the yacht industry, thus making CIBS the bellwether of the boating business.

Waterfront Recreation Ecosystem

For 2018, the CIBS organizers also featured water leisure as a further lifestyle attraction. The exhibition carefully built five major themes with interactive spaces and cross boundary exhibitions, hosting more than 100 field activities in fields like lure fishing, RV camping, theme tourism, parent-child leisure, and elite lifestyles.

Sailing Ahead to 2019

According to Helena Gao, director of the exhibition organizer UBM Sinoexpo, next year's exhibition will continue to build a high-quality and high-value waterfront leisure platform. With more emphasis on interaction and participation, more intimate and interactive games, and integrated high-tech and fashion elements, visitors will have a better experience while exhibitors will gain more exposure and value.

The 24th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show will be held from June 20-23, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). In conjunction with three exhibitions Hotel Plus Hotel Supplies, Commercial Space and Retailing World, the expo will cover more than 200,000 square meters, hosting over 2,000 quality exhibitors and 100,000 professional visitors, further consolidating CIBS' position as the leader of this enterprise, and further driving the ecosystem and direction of the entire boating industry.

For further enquiries please contact:

Shuree Shen

Shuree.shen@ubmsinoexpo.com

+86 21 3339 2017

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-23rd-china-international-boat-show-cibs2018-concluded-successfully-on-april-29th-with-upswing-in-attendance-events-and-exhibitors-300643425.html

SOURCE China (Shanghai) International Boat Show