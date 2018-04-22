In fact, it's more than just the boating fraternity that will benefit from the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show. The exhibition is also held concurrently with Hotel Plus and China International Vending Show:

Hotel Plus is a One-Stop purchasing platform focusing on products, service and solutions with a total display area of 200,000 sqm. This year, Hotel Plus will exhibit at different pavilions based on 16 themes, four of which are new (Hotel Supplies, Commercial Space, Retailing World and Leisure Boating).

The 15th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) - the second largest in the world - is the place to get all of the resources you require to achieve your business goals and to fulfil the needs of the entire convenience services industry.

In addition to the Matchmaking programs (our global networking platform), there are collaborative industry forums taking place through the duration of the exhibition. The focus is on both the development of the domestic and global boating industries. Expect a detailed and thorough survey report to be released on the China, US and European markets.

CIBS 2018 is a commercial and creative blend of exhibitors and activities - a powerful mix of fashion, lifestyle, industry and culture.

Log into the CIBS official website or follow its official WeChat account: CIBS_Shanghai for updates.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-23rd-china-shanghai-international-boat-show-cibs-2018-is-ready-for-the-world-300633579.html

SOURCE China (Shanghai) International Boat Show