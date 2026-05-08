The 23rd World Congress on Breast Cancer and Breast Healthcare to Be Held in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To further promote academic exchange and practical collaboration in the global field of breast health, and to advance the standardized prevention and treatment of breast cancer, the 23rd World Congress on Breast Cancer and Breast Healthcare will be held in Tianjin, China, from May 8–10, 2026.

The congress is jointly organized by the World Society for Breast Health and the China Anti-Cancer Association, and co-organized by Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment Center, and the National Clinical Research Center for Cancer. As an influential international academic event in the field of breast health, the congress will bring together leading experts, scholars and clinical practitioners from China and abroad to discuss key topics including breast disease prevention and screening, clinical diagnosis and treatment, basic research, nursing care and rehabilitation. It will provide an important platform for sharing cutting-edge advances and innovative achievements in breast cancer prevention and treatment.

With the continuous development of precision medicine, integrative medicine and whole-course management, the field of breast health is entering a new stage characterized by multidisciplinary collaboration, full-cycle intervention and deeper international cooperation. The congress will not only establish a high-level platform for academic exchange between Chinese and international experts, but also facilitate mutual learning between global advances and clinical practice in China. It is expected to further consolidate academic consensus and collaborative momentum in the global breast health community, contributing professional insight and expertise to the advancement of global cancer prevention and control.

The opening ceremony of the congress is scheduled for May 9, followed by a full-day keynote session. The congress will be streamed live via various media platforms throughout the event. Colleagues in the global breast health community and all interested audiences are warmly invited to follow the congress, join this academic gathering, and work together to promote the high-quality development of breast health worldwide.

SOURCE China Anti-Cancer Association